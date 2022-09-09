2023: Fashola urges Nigerians to elect people with capacity to deliver

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has advised Nigerians to elect people with capacity and character to deliver on their mandates. In his keynote address at the 2022 TheNiche Annual Lecture, themed: 2023 Elections and the Future of Nigeria’s Democracy, Fashola averred that the calibre of people elected into office determines the quality of democratic dividends that would be delivered.

He noted that democracy and election do not guarantee that the elected people will deliver on their election mandate, adding, “it is the duty of the people to elect those that would deliver. The former governor of Lagos State noted: “On the election day, you will not see qualifications, Muslim or Christians on the ballot box. Democracy doesn’t ask whether the man is kind or compassionate or his values are yours.

“It is the institutions of democracy like this town hall meeting that helps in defining issues, because at the end of the day, the majority will chose the person they want. That someone is the choice of the majority does not mean that he or she will deliver on what he promised.” On his part, a founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, said Nigerians should be more concerned about changing our model of democracy rather than concentrating on 2023 general election.

He noted that Nigeria is currently at cross-roads because of the American system of government the country practice, adding that there is a general belief in the country that the current political dispensation is not working for all Nigerians. “I have been advocating the adoption of French presidential system of government for Nigeria. In my opinion, it is easier to replace non-performing government in that system than in the American presidential system. “Another important reason why I am advocating the adoption of the French system is that it is cheaper to operate and, therefore, more suitable to our own reality as a developing nation,” he stressed. Earlier, the Managing Director of TheNiche, Ikechukwu Amaechi, had informed the audience that the purpose of this year’s lecture is to remind Nigerians that elections have consequences.

