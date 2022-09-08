2023: Fashola urges Nigerians to elect people with capacity to deliver

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola has advised Nigerians to elect people with capacity and character to deliver on their mandates.

Speaking as a keynote speaker at the 2022 TheNiche Annual Lecture on the topic, ‘2023 Elections and the Future of Nigeria’s Democracy,’ Fashola said the calibre of people elected into office determine the quality of democratic dividends that would be delivered.

Fashola said democracy and election do not guarantee that the elected people will deliver on their election mandate. He, therefore, said it is the duty of the people to elect those that would deliver.

The former governor of Lagos State said the country ensure that democracy make the lives of the people better especially as the nation goes into general election in 2023.

On his part, a founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, said Nigerians should be more concerned on changing our model of democracy rather than considering on 2023 general election.

Yakasai said Nigeria is currently at cross roads because of the American system of government the country practice. He noted that there is a general believe in the country that the current political dispensation is not working for all Nigerians.

