2023: Fayemi joins presidential race today

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi is expected to formally declare his intention to contest the 2023 presidency in Abuja today. His Chief Press Secretary Yinka Oyebode said in a statement yesterday the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) would also unveil his manifesto.

He said: “Dr Fayemi’s engagements with political and traditional leaders went side by side with consultations with his fellow governors, especially those elected on the platform of the ruling APC. As of date he has conferred with and shared his vision with no fewer than 20 of the 22 APC governors, in the consultation process that is expected to run till the party’s primaries later in the month.

“The NGF Chairman said the engagements with the traditional rulers and political leaders provided an avenue to share and listen to their perspectives on the ideal approaches to building a united country based on justice, freedom, equity and the rule of law.

The aggregate opinion, counsel and goodwill received during the consultation period will form the crux of his declaration on Wednesday at the nation’s capital city.”

Oyebode said the governor had informed Buhari, Chief Olu Falae and Chief Cornelius Adebayo as well as the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun; Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona; Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar’ and Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Mohammed Jega; and others about his presidential ambition.

The statement added: “The Afenifere leaders did a frank assessment of current trends in the country and concluded that the country needs a leader, a democrat with character, courage and compassion at this critical period.

They scored Fayemi high on these points and gave their blessings for his aspiration.”

