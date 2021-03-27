News

2023: Fayemi refutes allegation of proposal to disqualify aspirants above 60 years of age

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi has distanced himself from a news report published recently by a national daily credited to him. The report also circulated in the social media stated that Fayemi proposed that aspirants of above 60 years of age should be disqualified from vying for the Presidency.

The report’s headline reads “No Room for Presidential Aspirant above 60 years- Fayemi.” A statement on Friday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode, explained that an aide of the Governor, Mr. Makinde Araoye reportedly made the statement during a National Youth Summit and Conference organised by the Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) in Abuja on Thursday.

“Mr. Araoye spoke in his personal capacity at the event hence the purported statement is at best his personal views and not representative of Governor Fayemi’s position. “As a matter of fact, the view is in conflict with Governor Fayemi’s well known position on political participation. He is one of the leaders of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), that is not fixated about zoning of presidential and other elective positions.

“Dr. Fayemi is on record to have stated repeatedly and unequivocally that nobody should be discriminated against by virtue of age, where they come from, religious affiliation or cultural background. “He believes the electorates, rather than any artificial impediment, should determine who gets their mandate as President, Governor or other elective positions,” the statement read. The statement added that Mr. Araoye, during his presentation at the event, clarified that he was speaking in his personal capacity, “couldn’t be speaking the mind of Governor Fayemi.”

