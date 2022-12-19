2023: Fayose, Olujimi’s names missing as PDP constitute Ekiti campaign council

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose and Senator Biodun Olujimi were not included as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) constituted its Presidential Campaign Council for Ekiti State. This is just as the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said the campaign would go on break after tomorrow’s Katsina rally. PDP campaign rally, which started in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on October 10, would have been held in 15 states after the Katsina rally.

Atiku in his weekly letter to his supporters on Sunday described it as “a significant milestone… because no other party comes close.” He attributed it to the “commitment (of PDP) to recover Nigeria,” from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that it is receiving great attention from the people. “Of course, we could not have gone this far without your impeccable support. All the successes that we achieved during our state campaigns are on account of the tremendous job that folks like you had done in mobilising the people ahead of our visit,” he added. The PDP candidate said even though the rally would go on break because of the Yuletide, the campaign to rescue the country from the APC “must not be allowed to come back in 2023 because of their woeful failure. “As your candidate in the next year’s presidential election, I shall continue to keep up with you even in spite of the break. “I expect that you too, in kind, shall hold firmly to your support base and even expand the base by the time we resume our rallies in January.” The Ekiti campaign is headed by Bisi Kayode, PDP candidate for the June 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State. Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal explained that the Ekiti Campaign Council was constituted “after wide and extensive consultations.”

