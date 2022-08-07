News

2023: Fear grips PDP, APC in Oyo over AP

Relishing the aura of massive support which a crowd gave to the official affirmation of Chief Adebayo Adelabu as the authentic gubernatorial candidate of the Accord last Thursday, the SpeAdewale  cial Adviser on Media and Publicity, Comrade Femi Awogboro, has said that fear has gripped both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State.

 

Awogboro yesterday said that within a few weeks that Adelabu joined Accord in Oyo State after dumping the APC, 80 per cent of Unity Forum loyalists, a formidable group within the party, have officially left APC to join Accord.

 

Hon. Nalado Lawal Mohammed, National Chairman of Accord had handed over the flag of the party to Adelabu in the presence of the three senatorial candidates: Faozey Oladotun Nurudeen (Oyo Central), Hon. Shina Peller, (Oyo North) and Kolapo Kola Daisi (Oyo South). Others in attendance included Hon. Bukola Ajaja former Rep and incumbent National Secretary, and Nduke Maxwell (National Legal Adviser).

While reacting to a statement credited to the South-West Chairman of the APC, Isaac Kekemeke, that Accord is as an insignificant opposition party, Awogboro said Kekemeke is ignorant of politics in Oyo State.

He said: “The political history in South-West generally is an eyesore that common sense is always recourse to during election season. Like Chief Adelabu Adebayo, OFR, there are records of former governors who lost elections in their first-time appearance and some during their second-time bid but were represented by party leadership and stakeholders.

 

Perhaps a list of a few of them will help
“Our late leader in Oyo State, Sen. Isiaq Abiola Ajimobi lost his first-time election bid but common sense on the part of party leaders represented him for the election in 2011 and he won.

“Sen. Ibikunle Amosun is another beneficiary of common sense politics when he lost his first-time governorship election bid. The same also applies to Dr. Kayode Fayemi who is serving his second term in office after the initial attempt was truncated. It is all about common sense from party leadership which our revered leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is among.

“If Kekemeke did not see the wisdom in all of these, he can boldly say that he doesn’t have the requisite logic to be in his current office. They should not bring Asiwaju into their shenanigans and rascality befalling the APC party already due to mismanagement of party politics.”

 

