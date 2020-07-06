2023: FEC members with Presidential ambitions should resign –Ebri

. Former Governor of Cross River State, Clement Ebri, has advised Federal Executive Cabinet (FEC) members of President Muhammadu Buhari with Presidential or Vice Presidential ambition to resign.

He said the president needed to warn his cabinet members over their Presidential ambitions.

Ebri, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who spoke on a telephone chat yesterday, also warned members of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee not to go beyond the scope of their assignments.

According to him, APC was already in a hole as some decisions of the Committee might amount to digging the party deep into more crises.

At the inauguration, the Caretaker Committee chaired by the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni was specifically mandated by the National Executive Committee (NEC) to organise a national convention of the party within six months period to elect new members to complete the tenure of the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC). Also in dissolving the Working Committee, NEC members asked that all litigations in courts should be withdrawn, just as it ratified the party’s governorship primaries in Edo State

. Ebri, speaking on the alleged Presidential ambition of some FEC members, said such ambitions were distractions to President Buhari and his administration.

According to him, it was too early in the day for any cabinet member to be nursing or working for his or her Presidential or vice Presidential ambition, while he is a member of the Federal Executive Cabinet. He said that any cabinet member so desirous to pursue such ambition should be asked by the President to quit the cabinet.

He said: “The President should try as much as possible to get members of his cabinet to shun politics of 2023 at least for the interest of the polity and any of them who openly gets involved, he should not hesitate to ease the person out because it is too early in the day.

They should all join hands to build the nation and get us out of the present situation. The amount of time they would be wasting on politicking on their ambition should be channeled into governance.

That should be an admonition to all of them.” For the Caretaker Committee, he charged them not to go beyond the terms of reference given to them.

According to him, rezoning the National Working Committee positions or dissolving any of the existing party structures were not part of the terms of reference to the Committee

. He posited that the APC was already in a hole and it would amount to digging deep if the Committee should start to take steps in the party that would bring more crises.

On the caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee, he said: “It is like they are planning it in a way that NWC members who will be coming in would do four years instead of completing the remaining two years of the dissolved NWC.

They should leave the current zoning the way it is and allow the zones to complete their tenures. In 2022, we will have a proper convention with the zoning that would take another four years.

