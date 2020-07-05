2023: FEC members with Presidential ambitions should resign – Ebri

Former governor of Cross River State, Clement Ebri has advised President Muhammadu Buhari’s Federal Executive Cabinet (FEC) members with Presidential or Vice Presidential ambitions to resign.

Ebri, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who spoke in a telephone chat Sunday, also warned members of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee not to go beyond the scope of their assignments.

According to him, APC was already in a hole as some decisions of the Committee might amount to digging the party deeper into more crisis.

At the inauguration, the Caretaker Committee chaired by the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni was specifically mandated by the National Executive Committee (NEC) to organise a National Convention of the party within a six-month period to elect new members to complete the tenure of the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC).

Also in dissolving the Working Committee, NEC members asked that all litigations in courts should be withdrawn, just as it ratified the party’s governorship primaries in Edo State.

Ebri speaking on the alleged Presidential ambition of some FEC members said such ambitions were distractions to President Buhari and his administration.

According to him, it is too early in the day for any cabinet member to be nursing or working for his or her Presidential or Vice Presidential ambition, while he is a member of the Federal Executive Cabinet.

He quipped that any cabinet member so desirous to pursue such ambition should be asked by Buhari to quit the cabinet.

