2023: Federal Commissioner assures Tinubu/Shettima of victory

The Commissioner representing Enugu State in the Federal Character Commission (FCC) Ginika Tor has assured the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima of victory at the February 2023 election.

Tor gave the assurance while inaugurating the support group coordinators known as “Igbo Kwenu for Tinubu/Shettima in Abuja. According to her, there is no any other presidential candidate with leadership credentials that can match that of Tinubu. According to her, Igbo are committed in strengthening the unity and the support for Tinubu/Shettima that would bring about their integration into national governance. Addressing the six zonal coordinators and 36 state coordinators of Igbo Kwenu for Tinubu/ Shettima, Tor said:”we are ready to move, we growing in strength and unity, we are ready to move with one voice to deliver Tinubu/ Shettima and victory is assured for them.”

