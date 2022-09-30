News

2023: Federal Commissioner assures Tinubu/Shettima of victory

The Commissioner representing Enugu State in the Federal Character Commission (FCC) Ginika Tor has assured the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima of victory at the February 2023 election.

Tor gave the assurance while inaugurating the support group coordinators known as “Igbo Kwenu for Tinubu/Shettima in Abuja. According to her, there is no any other presidential candidate with leadership credentials that can match that of Tinubu. According to her, Igbo are committed in strengthening the unity and the support for Tinubu/Shettima that would bring about their integration into national governance. Addressing the six zonal coordinators and 36 state coordinators of Igbo Kwenu for Tinubu/ Shettima, Tor said:”we are ready to move, we growing in strength and unity, we are ready to move with one voice to deliver Tinubu/ Shettima and victory is assured for them.”

 

News

NGOs, CSOs condemn fresh attempt to revive #EndSARS protests

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…appeal to youths against falling prey to latest antics Attempts to re-launch the #EndSARS protests, using Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as a test ground, has been condemned by a coalition of 108 non-governmental organisations (NGOs), civil society organisations and other concerned peace and rights’ advocacy groups. Specifically, the group condemned the protest, Sunday, […]
News

COVID-19 halting crucial mental health services in Africa –WHO

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Critical funding gaps are halting and disrupting crucial mental health services in Africa, as demand for these services rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new World Health OrganiSation (WHO) survey shows. The survey of 28 African countries was undertaken as part of the first global examination of the devastating impact of COVID-19 on access to […]
News

Buhari must use last two years to shore up legacy –Ex-governor, Ebri

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

As Nigerians celebrate the 20 years of democratic governance, the former governor of Cross River State, Clement Ebri has said that President Muhammadu Buhari should use the last two years of his administration to do more. Ebri who commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) six years in office, said that the country is more of […]

