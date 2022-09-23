2023: FG, Atiku disagree over economic blueprint

The Federal Government and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, sharply disagreed on the proposed post-Muhammadu Buhari economic blueprint. Atiku had at a meeting with organised private sector in Lagos last week, enunciated what would be his economic blueprint if PDP forms the next Federal Government. But the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a press conference in Abuja, said the blueprint was an attempt to plagiarise everything that the Buhari administration has done.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed expressed shock that an opposition party that has condemned everything the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has done would turn around to weave its planned economic blueprint around the same things that are currently being done by the same administration. According to him, the PDP presidential candidate is planning to hinge his blueprint on the areas of job creation, infrastructure financing, relationship with the private sector, rejuvenation of the power sector, poverty reduction and debt management and the overall management of the economy, describing that as “hypocrisy” and “a poor version of what’s on the group.”

Mohammed stated that the APC-led Federal Government met a budget of N18.132 billion for the roads component of the Federal Ministry of Works when it assumed office in 2015, adding, however, that the budget for the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing increased from N260.082 billion in 2016 to N241.864 billion in 2021. He described Atiku’s use of these achievements as a campaign stunt, without acknowledging what the APC have done so far, as cheap and disingenuous. Alhaji Mohammed also noted that the Nigeria-Siemens partnership, which was signed July 22, 2019, will improve power supply in the country.

But reacting, Atiku in a statement by the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation noted the APC government came to power without a policy document. It recalled that it took the APC government six months, 2015 to constitute its cabinet, and three months, in 2019, to do the same, and wondered whether that was “also part of the APC manifesto to foot drag in forming a government.

“It is on record that the first economic recession that the country experienced in 2016, which happens to be our worst economic decline in 30 years, happened primarily because the APC administration applied what can be called a catch-up strategy to the early signals of the recession. “That is why till this day, Nigerians are more agreeable to the fact that the tenure of the APC has been nothing but a sheer waste of time, all thanks to the catch-up economic strategy of the ruling party that has left the people more malnourished, sick and disillusioned.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...