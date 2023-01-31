News

2023: FG backs US visa ban on antidemocratic elements

The Federal Government has thrown its weight behind the United States (US) government over the recent ban imposed on some Nigerians believed to have undermined the electoral process in Nigeria. Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mo- hammed made the position of the government known yesterday at the 20th Edition of President Mohammadu Buhari Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023) held in Abuja. Mohammed said the government would remain committed to free, fair and credible elections, adding that those who undermine the nation’s democracy must be prepared to face the music. He said: “As a government, we are proud to say that no administration, since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999, has shown more fidelity to the democratic process than ours.

“No President, since 1999, has been as unambiguous as President Muhammadu Buhari, in word and in deed, with regards to leaving office after the constitutionally- stipulated two terms. “We have not been mired in any third term controversy like was witnessed under the PDP.”

 

