2023: FG not Tinubu, APC developed Lagos –Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has dismissed the claim by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that he developed Lagos State.

He said Tinubu did not carry out any developmental project in the state as a governor. Speaking at the PDP presidential rally in Lagos, Atiku saidmostof thebridgesinthe state, werebuiltbytheFederal Government under the military administration. The former vice president recalled: “Iwilltellyouabrief history that happened about 53 years ago when I came to Lagos. “In 1969, there was only oneOldCarterBridgebuiltby Europeans. TherewasnoSecond Mainland Bridge and no ThirdMainlandBridge.

That was when I came to Lagos. Now, I want to tell you that this is a fact that you can go and check. The Federal Government built the Second Mainland Bridge, Third Mainland Bridge; rebuilt the Old Carter Bridge, dualisedAgegeMotor Road, Ikorodu Road and all the major roads connecting Island and Mainland. “The APC government has been telling you lies that they developed Lagos; they did not develop Lagos.

They are lying to you. Therefore, it is time for you, the people of Lagos, to liberate yourself from a family government to thepeople’sgovernment. And thepeople’sgovernmentisgoing to be led by Jandor.” Atiku also reiterated his stand on restructuring. “If you elect the PDP government, we are going to restructure this country.

What do we mean by restructuring? We will give your states and local governments more powers and resources “I promise by the grace of God, I’m going to set aside 10 billion US dollars so that we canempowerouryoungmen and women in small and medium enterprises. “If I privatise Port Harcourt Refinery, Warri Refinery and Kaduna Refinery, I’m going to get the money.

“Therefore, people of Lagos, it is high time you take your rights in your own hands for your future, not for the future of one family. In the last 23 years, you have been governed by one family. It is your right and duty to take over governance and handle it yourselves. That is what PDP is asking for,” he stressed.

The chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, offered: “Inthosedaysof PDPfrom 1999, when you enter Lagos, you will see trains all over, which shows that the economy was moving.

Lagos is where money is made; Abuja is where money is shared. So under PDP, wewillrestorethe economy of Nigeria.”

