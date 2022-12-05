2023: FG not Tinubu, APC developed Lagos – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has dismissed the claims by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that he developed Lagos State. He said Tinubu did not carry out any developmental projects in the state as a governor.

Speaking at the PDP presidential rally in Lagos on Monday, Atiku said most of the bridges in the state, including the second and third mainland bridges were built by the Federal Government under the military administration.

The former vice president recalled that when he came to Lagos in 1969, the state only had Old Carter Bridge built by the Europeans. He said: “I will tell you a brief history that happened about 53 years ago when I came to Lagos.

“In 1969 there was only one Old Carter Bridge built by Europeans. There was no Second Mainland Bridge and no Third Mainland Bridge. That was when I came to Lagos. Now, I want to tell you that this is a fact that you can go and check, the Federal Government built the Second Mainland Bridge, Third Mainland Bridge, rebuilt the Old Carter Bridge, Agege Motor Road, Ikorodu Road and all the major roads connecting Island and Mainland.

“The APC government has been telling you lies that they developed Lagos, they did not develop Lagos. They are lying to you. Therefore, it is time for you the people of Lagos to liberate yourself from a family government to the people’s government and the people’s government is going to be led by Jandor.”

