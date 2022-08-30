2023: FG proposes N19.76trn budget

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr (Mrs) Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, yesterday, disclosed that the Federal Government was proposing an aggregate expenditure of N19.76 trillion in the 2023 fiscal year, even as she hinted that there may not be any provision for treasury-funded capital projects next year.

Ahmed made this known while presenting the draft 2023- 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) before the House of Representatives Committee on Finance led by Hon James Faleke (APC, Lagos).

Giving details on the key assumptions of the proposed 2023 budget, the minister explained that the oil benchmark was estimated at 70 dollars per barrel, with an oil production benchmark of 1.69 million litres per day and an exchange rate of N435.02 to the dollar, while inflation is expected to grow at 17.16 per cent.

According to her, the GDP is expected to grow at 3.75 per cent, while upward pressure on prices is expected to be driven by the current and lag effect of the global price surge due to the Russia- Ukraine war, domestic insecurity, rising costs of imports, exchange rate depreciation as well as other supply-side constraints.

She said that growth in nominal consumption had been adjusted in line with revised estimates based on changes in the components of GDP and historical performances, stressing that medium-term nominal consumption is projected at N121.93 trillion in 2023.

The minister noted that investments, especially from foreign sources, were expected to be dragged down by interest rate hikes in advanced economies, foreign exchange management concerns and other domestic challenges, including insecurity. She also said that the key parameters as well as other macroeconomic projections driving the medium-term revenue and expenditure framework had been revised in line with the emergent realities.

“The medium-term projections deviate from the projections in the National Development Plan (2021-2025). They have been updated based on a combination of current realities and a modified medium-term outlook. For instance, inflation and growth in the NDP are projected at 14.93 per cent and 4.39 per cent, respectively for 2023,” she stated.

The minister told the lawmakers that the budget deficit for the 2023 fiscal year may run between N11.30 trillion to N12.41 trillion depending on the choice of scenario that will be adopted by the government on whether to remove or continue with subsidy payment on the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

She said Scenario 1 is the “Business-as-Usual scenario: This assumes that the subsidy on PMS, estimated at N6.72trillion for the full year 2023, will remain and be fully provided for.

“Scenario 2- the Reform scenario: This assumes that petrol subsidy will remain up to mid- 2023 based on the 18-month extension announced early 2021, in which case, only N3.36trillion will be provided for.

“Additionally, there will be tighter enforcement of the performance management framework for GOEs that will significantly increase operating surplus/dividend remittances in 2023. Both scenarios have implications for net accretion to the Federation Account and projected deficit levels.”

She said crude oil production challenges and PMS subsidy deductions by the NNPC constituted a significant threat to the achievement of the nation’s revenue growth targets, adding that bold, decisive and urgent action were urgently required to address revenue underperformance and expenditure efficiency at national and sub-national levels.

“In this scenario, the budget deficit is projected to be N11.30 trillion in 2023, up from N7.35 trillion in 2022. This represents 5.01 percent of the estimated GDP, above the 3 percent threshold stipulated in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007,” she added.

In scenario 1, she explained that “given the severely constrained fiscal space, the budget deficit is projected to be N12.41 trillion in 2023, up from N7.35 trillion budgeted in 2022, representing 196 per cent of total FGN revenue or 5.50 per cent of the estimated GDP.

“This is significantly above the 3 per cent threshold stipulated in the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 and there will be no provision for treasury funded MDA’s capital projects in 2023.”

Giving an overview of government revenue, she also gave two scenarios, saying under the first scenario, Federal Government revenue for 2023 at N6.34 trillion, out of which only N373.17 billion is expected from oil-related revenue, while the balance of N5.97 will come from non-oil sources.

In the second scenario, she said: “In addition to subsidy reform, this scenario assumes an aggregate implementation of cost to income limit of Govern ment Owned Companies. With these, the 2023 FGN revenue is projected at N8.46 trillion out of which N.99 trillion or 23 percent is projected to come from oil revenue sources.”

Reacting to her presentation, the chairman of the committee, Hon. Faleke, said the prevailing financial situation in the country required that all revenue sources be explored as the government was short of revenue.

He stressed that it was obvious that when there is no revenue, every aspect of the country suffered, adding that all agencies appearing before the committee should provide the committee with the correct position of their revenue.

When asked by the lawmakers if government’s spending were yielding any value, the minister responded: “From what has happened in 2022, clearly what we are spending is not giving us much value because production continues to decline and what this means is whatever we are doing is not working and, therefore, we have to do something totally different.”

About the huge sums of money being expended on securing pipelines, she explained that “my understanding is that security agencies and the national oil company, as well as the regulators, have been working very hard to find solutions and what they tell us is that they are beginning to see improvement.”

