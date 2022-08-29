News

2023: FG proposes N19.76trn budget

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. (Mrs) Zainab Ahmed Monday disclosed that the federal government is proposing an aggregate expenditure of N19.76 trillion in the 2023 fiscal year even as she hinted that there may not be any provision for treasury funded capital projects next year.

Ahmed made this known while presenting the draft 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) before the House of Representatives committee on finance led by Hon. James Faleke (APC, Lagos).

Giving details on the key assumption of the proposed 2023 budget, the minister explained that the oil benchmark is estimated at 70 dollars per barrel, with an oil production benchmark of 1.69 million litres per day and an exchange rate of N435.02 to the dollar, while inflation is expected to grow at 17.16 percent.

According to her, the GDP is expected to grow at 3.75 per cent, while upward pressure on prices is expected to be driven by the current and lag effect of the global price surge due to the Russia-Ukraine war, domestic insecurity, rising costs of imports, exchange rate depreciation as well as other supply-side constraints.

She said that growth in nominal consumption has been adjusted in line with revised estimates based on changes in the components of GDP and historical performances, stressing that medium-term nominal consumption is projected at N121.93 trillion in 2023.

The minister noted that investments, especially from foreign sources are expected to be dragged down by interest rate hikes in advanced economies, foreign exchange management concerns and other domestic challenges, including insecurity.

She also said that the key parameters as well as other macroeconomic projections driving the medium-term revenue and expenditure framework have been revised in line with the emergent realities.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

