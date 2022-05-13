2023: FG releases circular directing ministers, appointees to resign

The Federal Government has formally issued a directive to all Ministers, Heads of Government Agencies, Ambassadors and other appointees nursing political ambitions in the forthcoming election to tender their resignation in order to fully devote their time and energy to their new aspirations. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, issued the order in a circular marked SGF/ OP/1/S.3/XIi/173 and dated May 11, 2022.

The circular was addressed to all serving ministers, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, National Security Adviser, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service and heads of extra-ministerial departments, Directors-General/ Chief Executive .

