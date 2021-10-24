News

2023: Field Tinubu, retain power in APC –Group

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuan Comment(0)

The Tinubu Support Group (TSG) has charged the ruling All Progressives Congress to field its National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, if it would retain power in 2023. The group stated this in Abuja while inaugurating the states’ steering committee in Abuja.

Delivering a keynote address at the occasion, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon James Abiodun Faleke, said the APC must prepare grounds for an orderly transition of power to another APC government in 2023 by fielding Tinubu as a presidential candidate. “Our party and government must snatch victory from the jaws of these challenges. “It is not the time to experiment with inexperienced experts. It is not the season for those who can talk but have no history of walking their talk.

“To secure the votes of the majority in 2023, we must present a candidate that knows where the shoe pinches the average Nigerian, not just because he has been but because, as the governor of the most difficult, most complex state in Nigeria, he put smiles on the faces of the poor by convincing the rich to join the government to chase poverty from the streets. “That man is Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Asiwaju of Lagos, Lagos State.

“Our party is therefore lucky that it does not need to go on a wild goose chase for the man to fly our party’s flag in these challenging times; a time when the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria must go to the person who can continue to end banditry, to crush kidnappers and engage separatists so that our people can live in peace and prosperity. “We have discovered a man who is ready to sacrifice all he has for his fatherland.

“It is now clear that the meeting of minds between him and President Buhari is grounded in their circumstances. “Just like President Buhari left power in August 1985 but continued to mark the higher standards of the progressive military in government, the image and relevance of our man of the moment soared in public consciousness despite his unofficial status,” Faleke said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

AGF asks Police to hand over Sowore’s trial

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

…as DPP takes over prosecution * Judgement in bail application stalled, as Police refuse to bring defendants to court The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has asked the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command, to hand over trial of convener of #Revolution- Now convener, Omoyele Sowore, to the ministry […]
News Top Stories

How God revealed I’d be Osun governor –Oyetola

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has said that the slogan “Ileri Oluwa”, which has become the mantra of his administration, was given to him by God.   Speaking yesterday at the thanksgiving service held in commemoration of the second anniversary of his administration held at The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Osun Province 1 […]
News

‘Losing battle’: Philippine doctors, nurses urge new COVID-19 lockdowns

Posted on Author Reporter

    More than a million Philippine doctors and nurses, saying the country was losing the fight against COVID-19, urged President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday to reimpose strict lockdown in and around Manila. In the largest call yet from medical experts to contain the virus, 80 groups representing 80,000 doctors and a million nurses, warned […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica