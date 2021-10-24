2023: Field Tinubu, retain power in APC –Group

The Tinubu Support Group (TSG) has charged the ruling All Progressives Congress to field its National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, if it would retain power in 2023. The group stated this in Abuja while inaugurating the states’ steering committee in Abuja.

Delivering a keynote address at the occasion, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon James Abiodun Faleke, said the APC must prepare grounds for an orderly transition of power to another APC government in 2023 by fielding Tinubu as a presidential candidate. “Our party and government must snatch victory from the jaws of these challenges. “It is not the time to experiment with inexperienced experts. It is not the season for those who can talk but have no history of walking their talk.

“To secure the votes of the majority in 2023, we must present a candidate that knows where the shoe pinches the average Nigerian, not just because he has been but because, as the governor of the most difficult, most complex state in Nigeria, he put smiles on the faces of the poor by convincing the rich to join the government to chase poverty from the streets. “That man is Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Asiwaju of Lagos, Lagos State.

“Our party is therefore lucky that it does not need to go on a wild goose chase for the man to fly our party’s flag in these challenging times; a time when the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria must go to the person who can continue to end banditry, to crush kidnappers and engage separatists so that our people can live in peace and prosperity. “We have discovered a man who is ready to sacrifice all he has for his fatherland.

“It is now clear that the meeting of minds between him and President Buhari is grounded in their circumstances. “Just like President Buhari left power in August 1985 but continued to mark the higher standards of the progressive military in government, the image and relevance of our man of the moment soared in public consciousness despite his unofficial status,” Faleke said.

