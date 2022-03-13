2023: Fiery Cleric, exminister lead PDP’s image laundering campaign

…set to meet US lobby group

There are strong indications that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has consolidated plans to return to power in 2023. As part of measures to achieve that dream, the main opposition party may have constituted an image-laundering team to drive the return-to-power process.

Highly-placed security and intelligence sources, who spoke in confidence with Sunday Telegraph, claimed that a fiery cleric, alongside a former strategic minister under the President Goodluck Jonathanled Administration are to engage a foremost Lobby Group in Washington DC, the United States’ capital.

“Already, the influential member of Jonathan’s “kitchen cabinet” and staunch member of the former ruling party, is billed for the US next week, to execute the assignment.

“The respected, fiery Bishop, according to hard facts available to us at the security and intelligence community, will join the ex-minister shortly afterwards”, one of the dependable sources said. Another source, who spoke in similar vein, said: “They have local Nigerian groups, who have local affiliation to what they believe will define 2023”.

According to him: “Apart from harnessing the PDP’s image in the international community, the act may likely lead to congressional support, ahead of the much-anticipated polls. “To be sure, the points man I spoke about, has a coordinator in Washington DC (name withheld).

“To achieve this, they will create a facade of a conference, from where the team from Nigeria will anchor their strength.” Meanwhile, concerned stakeholders in the have expressed divergent views over a recent interview on state of the nation by Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai.

Among others, the governor had said that he will only contest as Vice Presidential candidate to Minister of Transportation, upon the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari.

