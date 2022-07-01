News

2023: Finitiri dumps deputy, picks female varsity don as running mate

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has dumped his Deputy, Chief Crowther Seth, while picking a university don, Prof. Kalatepwa Farauta, a female, who is the current Vice-Chancellor of Adamawa State University, Mubi. Farauta, who may be the first female deputy governor of the state, is a seasoned technocrat and academician, who also had a stint as the state’s commissioner for education..

The Director General, Media and Communication to the Governor, Mr. Solomon Kumanga, who confirmed the development yesterday in a telephone interview with New Telegraph said: “Yes, it is true my principal has picked Prof. Kelatapwa Farauta as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election, it is a true story, not a rumour as you may think.” She was also the executive chairman of Universal Basic Education in Adamawa State before her appointment as commissioner for education. Farauta hails from Numan Local Government, the same zone as the current deputy governor, Chief Crowther Seth.

 

