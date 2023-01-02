Business

2023: Firms order N480bn sugar for domestic, industrial use

As sugar deficit surges, manufacturing firms have placed new order for 1.95million tonnes of sugar valued at N480billion ($1.09million) for 2023 domestic and industrial consumption.

 

Data by a trade porter, Index Mundi, revealed that the country would need average of 162, 500 metric tonnes to support the two per cent production in the country.

 

In the last two months of the year, Nigeria took delivery of $150 million of the commodity as the imports surged from $56.23million in October, 2022 to $94.65million in November, 2022. It was gathered that the country relied on about 98 per cent importation of raw sugar annually in the last one decade.

 

Sugar is currently on the list of commodities restricted for foreign exchange access by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). However, the importing firms are currently expecting the last batch of the 2022 consignment from two vessels this week at the Lagos Port Complex’s terminals. Desert Oasis laden with 50,000tonnes will offload its comnsignment at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) and Unity, with 47,000tonnes is expected at the Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL).

 

Notwithstanding the deficit of 98 per cent of the commodity, the Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council, Mr. Zacch Adedeji, had said at a forum in Abuja that the sugar policies would encourage more investments, saying that he would ensure that raw materials and other equipment needed were made available locally for massive production. He added the country was targeting to have at least 20 sugar producing companies by 2033 in its next action plan.

 

The country has imported 13.6million tonnes of raw sugar under the failed Backward Intergration Programme in the last 10 years. The BIP policy seeks to among other things limit the importation of the commodity as well as create millions of jobs for Nigerians. In October, 2022, the Federal Government approved phase II of its 10-year National Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) aimed at saving $350million annually as well as creating an extra 10,000 new jobs.

 

Adedeji explained in Numan, Adamawa State that the sugar master plan was designed for Nigeria to raise local production for sugar selfsufficiency, stem the tide of unbridled importation, create job opportunities and contribute to the ethanol and generation of electricity. He explained that government was targeting to save $65.8million on ethanol import and generate 400 megawatts of electricity.

 

 

The executive secretary stressed that the 10-year plan had several policy measures or fiscal incentives that would stimulate demand and attract the private-sector investment sub-sector. Part of the benefits of the master plan is the local production of sugar.

 

However, since the implementation of the policy, BUA, Flour Mills, Dangote and other sugar firms in 2013 imported 1.45million tonnes; 2014, 1.47million tonnes; 2015, 1.46million tonnes; 2016, 1.47million tonnes; 2017, 1.82million tonnes; 2018, 1.87 million tonnes; 2019, 1.87million tonnes; 2020, 1.89 million tonnes; 2021, 1.88 million tonnes and 2022,1.93 million tonnes despite the incentives provided to encourage them.

 

In 2022, the sugar firms were granted concession by National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) to import 1.7million tonnes of sugar valued at N637billion ($909.4million).

 

It was gathered that under the Backward Integrated Programme (BIP), the system allows NSDC to allocate a certain importation quota to the firms annually based on their BIP performance to utilise or leverage in line with their strategic discretion.

 

In the special consideration, Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR) was allocated 864,000tonnes of import capacity; Golden Sugar Company (GSC); 400,000tonnes; BUA Sugar Refinery (BUA), 386,000tonnes and Bacita Sugar Company (BSC), 50,000metric tonnes.

 

It would be recalled last week that the Federal Government said that it would use the sugar master plan to reduce poverty and unemployment in the country. Adedeji disclosed this at the ground breaking ceremony of a N300 billion sugar plantation and mill in Iseyin, Oyo State. The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who was represented by his deputy, Adebayo Lawal promised to ensure good roads that would attract investors in the area.

 

It was learnt that the project, when fully completed would improve the socioeconomic development of the state through poverty reduction and employment creation in the Oke-Ogun and Ogbomosho axis while also attracting both local and foreign investors

 

