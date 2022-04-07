2023: First APC female presidential aspirant emerges

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibinabo Joy Dokubo, on Wednesday declared her intention to run for President in 2023. Dokubo, the first female aspirant under the APC to run for the seat, said she was ready to slug it out with other aspirants, including Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kogi State Governo Yahaya Bello to clinch the presidential ticket.

She pledged to move the country forward if given the chance. According to the Rivers State indigene said: “I stand before this great gathering to declare my intention to run for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under our great party come 2023. “As we can see, for the past seven years, our great party has performed tremendously well in all the sectors but the constant insecurity that has been witnessed in all parts of the country especially the North- East and North-Central has made Nigerians not to see our overwhelming achievements. “Look at the overwhelming infrastructure developments in the roads, railway sector, just to mention but a few. In today’s Nigeria, there is no state in the country

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...