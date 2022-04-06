Politics

2023: First female in APC, Ibinabo Dokubo, declares presidential bid

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

Ibinabo Joy Dokubo has declared her intentions to run for President on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the forthcoming 2023 election.

Dokubo, who officially made her intentions known on Wednesday in Abuja, is the first female APC member to indicate interest to contest the number one seat in the country.

The young aspirant, who called on Nigerians to support her bid to move the country forward, pledged to improve on the progress made by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

According to the Rivers State indigene, some of the areas she would priorities if elected Nigeria’s President, would be security, education and agriculture.

Elaborating on her plans to fix the worsening state of insecurity in the country, the presidential aspirant specifically noted that ‘Neighbourhood Watch’ would be set up in communities in addition to other measures, to tackle the security challenges confronting the country.

She said: “I stand before this great gathering to declare my intention to run for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under our great party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) come 2023.

“As we can see, for the past seven years, our great party has performed tremendously well in all the sectors but the constant insecurity that has been witnessed in all parts of the country especially the north-east and the north-central has made Nigerians not to see our overwhelming achievements.

“Look at the overwhelming infrastructural developments in the roads, railway sector, just to mention but a few. In today’s Nigeria, there is no state in the country that is not witnessing road construction under our great party, the APC.”

 

Our Reporters

