2023: First-timers dominate presidential race

Tinubu, Kwankwaso, Obi, other newcomers dominate presidential candidates’ list

Eighteen presidential candidates are going to be on the ballot for the 2023 presidential election. However, besides former vice president Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Omoyele Sowore of African Action Congress (AAC) and Yabagi Sani of Action Democratic Party (ADP), 15 others, though familiar faces, are in the presidential contest for the first time. WALE ELEGBEDE and ANAYO EZEGWU report

With the closing of the window for substitution and removal of candidates by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last weekend, the race for the 2023 presidency has fully commenced. After intense intrigues and politicking, the political parties and actors have settled for their candidates and running mates where suitable. But how their decisions will translate to victory is the knot they will seek to untie in the coming days. INEC has fixed February 25, 2023, for the presidential election and it is expected to be a fierce battle among the contenders and their political parties. Interestingly, many of the contenders are vying for the plum job for the first time. Would that count for an advantage for the 15 first-time presidential candidates’ or subtraction to their respective bids? Among those who would be flying the flags of their respective parties in the presidential poll include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party – PDP), Bola Tinubu (All Progressives Congress – APC), Rabiu Kwankwaso (New Nigeria Peoples Party – NNPP), Peter Obi (Labour Party – LP), Malik Ado-Ibrahim (Young Peoples Party – YPP), Omoyele Sowore (Africa Action Congress – AAC) and Dan Nwanyanwu (Zenith Labour Party – ZLP). Others are Yabagi Sani (Action Democratic Party – ADP), Adewole Adebayo (Social Democratic Party – SDP), Kola Abiola (Peoples Redemption Party – PRP), Hamza Al- Mustapha (Action Alliance – AA), Christopher Imumolen (Accord Party – AP), Dumebi Kachikwu (African Democratic Congress – ADC), Yusuf Mamman Dan Talle (Allied Peoples Movement – APM), Peter Umeadi (All Progressive Grand Alliance – APGA), Sunday Adenuga (Boot Party – BP), Osita Nnadi (Action Peoples Party – APP) and Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike (National Rescue Movement – NRM). Bola Tinubu Aptly referred to as a modern kingmaker, Tinubu’s popularity transcends the current race for 2023 presidency. The former Lagos State governor has become the most talked about politician in the country. Issues around him – negative and positive – have been dominating the social media even as news stories and articles about his person flood Nigerian national dailies. Highly classified as a strong power broker and political godfather, the Jagaban Borgu yielded his ambition on two occasions to ensure power shift to the North in 2011 and 2015, when he supported the pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and President Muhammadu Buhari, respectively for the presidency. Having worked for the successful consummation of the merger of former opposition parties to form the APC, Tinubu was allegedly pleaded with to sacrifice his right to the presidential running mate, with the assurance that at the end of Buhari’s second term, he would be free to seek the presidential mandate. It is believed that the former Lagos State governor has the war chest to contest favourably and help the governing party to retain the Presidency in 2023. Tinubu has been ascribed with having a huge influence in shaping modern Lagos and securing Buhari’s path to victory in 2015. Although he has been accused on several accounts of corruption, Tinubu has always denied them. Rabiu Kwankwaso Kwankwaso, who leads the popular Kwankwasiya Movement, a political pressure group, will fly the flag of the NNPP in the 2023 presidential poll. The former governor of Kano State, who was the sole presidential aspirant of the party, was elected through a voice vote. He is hopeful of stopping the candidates of the two leading political parties- APC and PDP. This is the first time Kwankwaso will be on the ballot for a presidential election but he has made attempts in the past for the office of the president. He contested the APC presidential primary election in 2014 as well as that of the PDP in 2018 but failed to pick the tickets of the respective parties for the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections. A consummate politician, 65-yearold Kwankwaso represented Madobi Federal Constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives and served as deputy speaker during the aborted Third Republic. He was governor of Kano State for eight years (1999-2003 and 2011-2015) in the current Fourth Republic. He was first elected in 1999 on the platform of the PDP, but lost re-election bid in 2003 to Ibrahim Shekarau of the then All Peoples Party (APP). He was, however, in July of the same year appointed as Minister of Defence by then President Olusegun Obasanjo. He made another unsuccessful attempt to return to power as governor in 2007. He was appointed as Presidential Special Envoy to Somalia and Darfur by Obasanjo after the polls. However, luck smiled on him in 2011 as he returned to the Kano government house. After serving out his second term in 2015, he won election to the Senate, and represented Kano Central Senatorial District between 2015 and 2019. Kwankwaso has pledged to carry citizens along without favour on ethnicity or religion bias if elected as president. He also promised that his administration will provide necessary infrastructure for the development of Nigeria. “Today, you have confirmed that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will be on the ballot paper in the 2023 general election. Let me assure you that I will do whatever it takes from my side to ensure the success of our party in the elections,” he said in his acceptance speech. Kola Abiola Kola Abiola, the eldest son of the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Abiola, made a shocking return to partisan politics when he pitched his tent with the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP). He left politics after the death of his father in detention in 1998, while pursuing the revalidation of his mandate, which was annulled by the government of General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd). He explained that it was because the party “still holds those ideals of what Nigeria and democratic practice should be like.” He said that he has gone back

to the Nigerian history to look at the party that truly represents Nigeria, describing PRP as “the oldest living party” in Nigeria. “I particularly decided to come back into politics through the PRP for some good reasons,” he stated. For many, his return and aspiration remains historic especially with the coincidence of 1993 and 2023. While some see PRP to be well-positioned to provide a strategic third leg in the race, others feel he should adopt technology to interface with the masses since the platform has historical ties to the people with its socialists’ leanings. Head or tail, it is a big learning curve for the PRP candidate especially as he lacks the energy, influence and style of his late father. Hamza Al Mustapha Hamza Al Mustapha, a retired major and former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to late Head of State, Sani Abacha, is the candidate presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) for the 2023 general elections. He contested the presidential primary with Samson Odupitan, following the withdrawal of Felix Osakwe and Tunde Kelani, who pledged their support for Al-Mustapha. Al-Mustapha born 27 July 1960, is a former Nigerian Army major and intelligence officer. Recently, he stunned Nigerians when he said if elected president, he would relocate to Sambisa Forest as part of the measure to end terrorism in the country within six months. He said, “There will be a military with renewed vigour and committment under my administration. If I become the president, I will live in Sambisa; I will stay there during weekends, holidays and see if anyone will touch me. I will deal with the problem of insecurity no matter whose ox is gored. “Look at the silly act of Boko Haram, I swear if it is not possible in six months to deal with them, I will demote all these senior officers and send them home. They would be prosecuted and must return the money given to them. I will probe them.” Yusuf Mamman Dantalle The presidential candidate of Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, emerged without a contest. Dantalle, who was the national chairman of the party, was the sole presidential aspirant during the party’s presidential primary. In March 2022, a faction of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had suspended Dantalle, and the national secretary, Mr. Oyedeji Adebayo, over alleged misconduct. Dantalle described the suspension as being of no effect. A recent report, however, said, Dantalle,after an extensive consultation with leaders of APM, he decided to support Princess Chichi Ojei, a Delta State born politician, as his replacement. He was quoted to have said he took the decision in order give women a pride of place in the political scheme of things. Peter Obi The former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, is gradually becoming the centre of attraction ahead of the general election. Obi’s popularity is spreading across Nigeria like a wildfire in Harmattan mostly among the youths. Since his declaration to run for the presidency under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and now Labour Party, Obi seems to be changing the paradigm and bringing a new wave to the Nigerian political arena. His cause is fast gathering momentum. Obi first declared his intention to vie for the highest political office in the country on the platform of the PDP but in what many political analysts called a strategic political calculation quickly resigned from the PDP and joined Labour Party to pursue his ambition, going ahead to clinch the party’s presidential ticket. It is obvious that Obi’s party does not have the structure or even finance to wrestle the presidential seat from the big parties, but his persona has since elevated and brought upon the party a good number of supporters and volunteers. His supporters have completely taken over the social media space. Even out of social media, a good number of Nigerians are also rooting for him. They cut across young and old people from different ethnic and religious divides. Obi’s supporters and volunteers are numerous. It is true that not all Obi’s supporters are registered voters. While some are, some are not. But if those who wish that he becomes President in 2023 all have their permanent voters’ cards ready before the election, the former vice presidential candidate of PDP will perform far better than some political analysts have predicted. But it won’t be surprise if before the election, it turns out that about 90 per cent of his supporters are eligible voters, because the rate at which his people troop to INEC registration centres to register and get their PVCs is alarming. The greatest challenge before Obi and his supporters is how to raise money for the campaigns in order to march the other major political parties. Obi stunned the political world in 2006, when he became the first person to win back his gubernatorial seat in a court of law despite Nigeria’s judicial challenges. He was impeached twice. He became a governor without government or military experience. His eight-year tenure in Awka revealed extraordinary fissures in Nigeria’s society but left little doubt that he is a figure unlike any other in the nation’s history. He refused to be swayed by the state legislature that’s why they impeached him. He cut down the cost of governance: Attracted rapidly, many international organizations to Anambra State. He built roads in every community in Anambra State and left the state without debt. Renovated and rebuilt every secondary and primary school in Anambra State. That after his administration he visited a school in Kogi State in 2014 to rebuild a structure that was quite dilapidated since there was no dilapidated school in his state of origin. He visited Sokoto, Nassarawa and several states to directly donate to projects in nursing and public schools. Obi will certainly use the new, colossal opportunities that this era is opening in front of him and will become even stronger prior to and during the electioneering campaign period until his victory in 2023. The former governor has vowed to cut the red tape plaguing what remains of Nigeria’s market economy, pledging to increase the frequency of audits, cut expenditures, invest in power production and education in the six geopolitical zones, remap the nation’s infrastructural deficits, and provide solid grounds for job creation and lasting productivity. That he can do this as well as root out corruption and bribery, while eliminating the agitation for secession in the East, addressing the insecurity in the North by providing reasonable social enterprise for the frustrated youths in the country make his candidacy a beacon of hope even in the Labour Party. Peter Umeadi The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof Peter Umeadi, may not be popular politician in the country but his well-known among the legal professionals. The former chief judge of Anambra State has the burning passion and desire to reconcile Nigerians across the length and breadth of the country and consequently reposition the country. Umeadi is banking on the popularity of APGA across the country but considering the party is in control of a state and has members of State House of Assembly. But the inability of the party to capture any other state in the South-East should be a concern to Umeadi and APGA in 2023. Likewise, his chances are very slim considering the fact that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi is equally from Anambra State. But with the performance and dominance of APGA in Anambra State, the party might be a spoiler to Obi in the election. Despite the slim chances of Umeadi winning the 2023 presidential election, the former chief judge has a very intimidating, interesting and enthralling credential. He is the longest-serving Chief Judge of the Anambra State. He was at various times the administrative judge of nearly all the judicial divisions in the state, including Ihiala, Aguata, Idemili, Awka and Onitsha. He served as chairman of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry that looked into the disturbances at the UNIZIK Junction by students of the Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka during the visit of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to Anambra State for a tree-planting ceremony on 18 August, 2000. Umeadi was designated judge for Anambra State for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in May 2001 and he was the chairman of the Edo State Election Petitions Tribunal which, in a unanimous decision in 2008, ousted Professor Oserhiemen Osunbor and ordered the swearing in of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as governor. Christopher Imumolen When Prof. Christopher Imumolen emerged the presidential candidate of Accord Party (AP), he said he joined the 2023 presidential race because he believes that Nigeria needed a new kind of leadership as things are not working because of leadership gap. Imumolen added the country needs a new breed of leadership that can take it to where it ought to be, noting that Nigeria has suffered immensely since 1960 as a nation. Many Nigerians share the opinion and position of Imumolen but the question remains, can he achieve that desire on the platform of Accord Party? The Accord Party is a legacy party no doubt and also has name recognition across the country but does it have the support base and political structure to win the 2023 general election. For instance, since 2011 general election the party has failed to win any state governorship election or majority seat in any of the State Houses of Assembly in the country. With the party’s abysmal performance in general election in Nigeria with reference to the recent Ekiti State governorship election, many political watchers of believe that Accord Party would not make any appreciable impact in 2023. Despite the slim chances of the party, Imumolen is an accomplished educationist and entrepreneur. He holds two doctorates in Engineering Research and Educational Management, in addition to three Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in Mechanical Engineering. An indigene of Esan West, Ekpoma in Edo State, Imumolen started his career as a Plant Engineer at BOC Gases Nigeria Plc in February 2005. In 2009, he established the Joint Professional Training and Support International Limited (JPTS), an educational body that has trained over 30,000 certified professionals. He established the UNIC Foundation in January 2014, as an empowerment and employment scheme that envisions the goal of supporting four million Nigerian businesses every year with grants, and granting reliefs and scholarships to widows and students. The president of Onshore Offshore Oil and Gas Professionals has served as Senior Technical Adviser to the Akwa-Ibom State government on oil and gas matters, and Technical Safety Consultant to NAPECO Kuwait. He is the founder of Global Wealth System, a business network system, with over 450,000 memberships, set up to empower entrepreneurs globally. Malik Ado-Ibrahim Founder of the Reset Nigeria Initiative, Malik Ado-Ibrahim is the presidential candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP). He was born in Nigeria, educated in the United Kingdom and United States, and has a strong background in automobiles. Ado-Ibrahim is currently the CEO of NIGUS International and Executive Chairman of NEXT Satellite TV Limited, which would soon launch NEXT TV Direct-To-Home (DTH), geared towards generating thousands of jobs in the ICT and entertainment sectors. His tremendous international exposure in private and governmental business and hands-on involvement in generating international finance packages exposed his knowledge of international affairs and conventional and renewable energy. He has a strong international military establishment background and has been involved as a solutions provider in the ECOWAS region. Involved in high profile deals globally, Ado-Ibrahim is a Kogi prince and founder of Bicernergy. He owns Formula One team, Arrows. The son of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland (Kogi State), he said there was a need for Nigerians to put away religious and ethnic diversity, for collective development. Despite his rich academic and professional background, Ado- Ibrahim has faced the challenge of convincing Nigerians, mostly the southern part of the country that power should remain in the north beyond 2023. He also has the task of beating the record set by the party in the 2019 general election. Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike The presidential candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike, is a relatively unknown fellow, but has been gaining some conscious media exposure. He said during a recent media interview that he had an agenda that would return the country to the path of progress. Although, the party participated in the 2019 presidential election were it scored 6,229 votes, it remains relatively unknown to many Nigerians and lacks the political structure and relevance to winning the 2023 presidential election. The participation of the party in some of the off-season elections especially the recent Ekiti State governorship election is an indication that the party would struggle to score the same number of votes it polled in 2019. Despite the uphill task before NRM, the party is also having an internal crisis over its leadership with its national working committee led by Mr. Jikamshi Abubarkar Usman, running a parallel exco. Sunday Adenuga On Tuesday, June 7, one of the new political parties in the country, Boot Party (BP), elected Sunday Adenuga as presidential candidate of the party. Before his emergence as a presidential candidate, Adenuga was the national chairman of the Boot Party. The Ogun State born businessman is hoping to succeed President Buhari in 2023 but the party is relatively unknown in the country. And many electorates are not even aware that such political party exists in Nigeria. Going by the outcome of the party’s presidential convention where only delegates from 10 states and the FCT participated, it showed that the party has a lot of work to do if it is really interested in winning the forthcoming presidential elections. The states are Abia, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Kano, Kebbi, Katsina, Ogun, Lagos, Sokoto and Rivers. Dumebi Kachikwu The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, is the younger brother of former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu. Kachikwu caused a major upset when he won the presidential ticket of the party against Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, who many believed would win the party’s presidential ticket. Kachikwu is the founder and chairman, Roots Television, Nigeria. He was born on December 20, 1970. He has promised to initiate wide-ranging public service reforms to eliminate corruption and win the war against terrorism if elected. The media entrepreneur has the uphill task of replicating the standard set by the party during the 2019 presidential election were it polled 97,874 votes even as it has since then failed to make impact, especially in the off-seasons elections in the country. Dan Nwanyanwu The presidential candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, is a grassroots politician known for his contribution in formation of some political parties in the country. Nwanyanwu, who is also the chairman of Zenith Labour Party, in 2004, was drafted to lead a party, Social Democracy (PSD), formed by the Nigerian Labour Congress, which led to his emergence as its National Chairman. The party was later renamed Labour Party to reflect its new ideals. He started from scratch to organise and lead the political party hitherto unknown and at the expiration of his first term, he was re-elected in December 2009 as the party’s national chairman at a convention held in Abuja. Under his leadership, the LP secured governorship seat of Ondo State, with Governor Olusegun Mimiko. At the October 2014 convention of the party, he did not put himself up for re-election as the national chairman, having served two consecutive terms of more than 10 years, even though there was no constitutional impediment against his re-election. He was unanimously elected by the convention in session as Chairman, Board of Trustees of the party. In 2014, he represented the Labour Party at the National Conference as one of the 492 delegates, and in February 2015, he resigned as the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Labour Party and also withdrew his membership of the party. He later formed the ZLP. Despite his grassroots experience, Nwanyanwu is putting himself forward for the first time to contest elective position in the country. Nwanyanwu has name recognition in the political circle but his party is relatively unknown and would require a lot effort and work to challenge for the number seat in Nigeria. Adewole Adebayo (SDP) The performance of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) at the recent Ekiti State governorship election is an indication that the party has some support base in the country. And its supporters would be expecting to put up such a performance again during the 2023 presidential election. But the question remains, how popular is the presidential candidate of the party, Adewole Adebayo, and does he have the financial strength and support base to drive the party to victory in 2023? The political party may be a well-known party in many parts of the country but its performance in previous elections in the country does not actually support the popularity of the party. Nevertheless, the presidential candidate of the party is a lawyer and the founder of KAFTAN Television. On January 15, 2022, Adebayo declared his intention to run for the office of the Nigerian president. A public affairs commentator, he provides advice on national issues on occasion and participates in Nigerian politics as a member of the Third Force. Adebayo began his legal career as a litigation lawyer at Tunji Abayomi and Co in Lagos. After two years of legal practice, he founded his own law firm, Adewole Adebayo & Co., House of Law, in 2002. He sponsored nearly 2,000 young Nigerians in Nigeria to foreign tertiary institutions, in addition to many people he had financially empowered across the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...