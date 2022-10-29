Politics

2023: Fitch report, a conjecture, illusory – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said the Fitch report that predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, would win the next year’s presidential election, was conjectured by the Tinubu Campaign Organisation and not supported by any verifiable fact.

A statement by the spokesperson of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiya, said the said report was merely contrived, imaginary and completely illusory.

Ologbondiyan added that the report was “a trivial opinion of ignorant interlopers which does not conform with any empirical or substantiated indicators regarding the direction of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

“While we do not want to conclude on the opinion already  widely held in the public space that the report was procured or not emanating officially from Fitch, especially, given the desperation and devious antecedents of the Tinubu Campaign Organisation and the All Progressives Congress (APC), it is, however, important to state that these conjectures are direct opposite of the reality on ground.”

According to the campaign organisation, the APC presidential candidate, has no electoral fighting chance before the PDP presidential candidate and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

