2023: Focus must be on a pan Nigerian president –Okowa

Introduction

The theme for today’s dialogue, “Rebuilding Trust in a Divided Nigeria: Advancing the Conversation,” could not have come at a more appropriate time. It is not debatable that Nigeria is passing through perilous times. Aside from during the Civil War (1967-1970), at no time in the chequered history of our beloved country have we been as divided as we are today or witnessed such magnitude of mistrust of ourselves and of our nation.

The theme presupposes that trust and unity once existed among the peoples of Nigeria. But was this truly the case? Indeed, there was a time we happily sang “Though tribe and tongue may differ/In brotherhood we stand,” but was that a reality or an aspiration? On the first thought, it would seem like a reality. For, at one time, Nigerians lived freely and effectuated themselves among ethnic groups other than theirs.

For example, late Mallam Umaru Altine, a Fulani from Sokoto, was elected the first Mayor of Enugu, the heartland of Igbo nation, in 1952; the Fulani herdsman reared his cattle all over Nigeria, bearing just a stick and not an AK47; the NCNC, led by Nnamdi Azikiwe, an Igbo, in the 1951 elections, won all the five seats in Lagos and seven of the eight seats in Ibadan; and nationalists from the three regions of the country, namely, Nnamdi Azikiwe (East), Tafawa Balewa (North) and Obafemi Awolowo (West) were united in the struggle for the independence of Nigeria from British colonial rule. On the other hand, our history shows that about that same time and beyond, Nigeria generally battled with the issues of mutual distrust, suspicion, prejudice, with the various ethnic nationalities locked in battles for supremacy or minority rights.

The early attempts to break up Nigeria derived from the above issues. According to Bayo Ogunmupe, in “The Chequered History of Secession in Nigeria” the first attempt dates back to 1950 at the Ibadan Constitutional Conference where the ratio of representation was fixed at “44:33:33 for the North, West and East [respectively]. Northern politicians rejected it and the Emir of Zaria said their share must be 50 percent of the seats or they will secede from Nigeria.” Then in February, 1964, “a member of the United Middle Belt Congress (UMBC) in the Northern House of Assembly, Isaac Shaahu, declared that the Tiv people felt unwanted and [would] pull out of the North and the federation as a whole.” Next was Eastern Nigeria, led by its Premier, Dr. Michael Okpara. In December 1964, they threatened to secede, “following disagreements over census and the 1964 general election.”

All the above threats to secede eventually petered out, following negotiations and amicable resolutions of contentious issues. But apparently, Nigeria soon lost the capacity, sincerity and trustworthiness to negotiate and resolve contentious issues without resorting to violence. So, in 1966 and 1967, threats transited to actual secession.

On February 23, 1966, “Isaac Adaka Boro decided he was not ready to live in a Nigeria ruled by the Igbo [General Ironsi was Head of State then] and [Adaka Boro] declared the independence of the Niger Delta Peoples Republic.” In May, 1967, Col. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu declared the Republic of Biafra. In these two instances, the secessionists had lost trust that Nigeria could offer them security, justice and welfare. Chukwudi Ukonne, in The Republic, seems to summarize the situation at that time as follows: The leaders of the various regions and tribes… came together briefly to push for independence from British colonial rule.

But having achieved this goal in October 1960, the regions had no real common ambition to galvanize their unity. Although many of the leaders of newly independent Nigeria were committed to the pan-Nigerian ideal, [this commitment was] abandoned at the first sign of tension and gave way to the parochial and tribal sentiments which had existed before independence….

This post-independence state of affairs is partly to blame for the decimation of Nigeria’s First Republic (1963-1966) at the hands of the Nigerian military, who would go on to rule the country for over 30 years. Major-General Johnson Aguiyi- Ironsi’s Unification Decree No 34 of 1966 was a desperate attempt to forge a sense of unity among the component parts of a deeply fractured country. In a nutshell, the Decree imposed a unitary system of government as Aguiyi- Ironsi sought to replace the regions with a strong federal government that he hoped will unify all sections of the country.

This has proved to be counter-productive, as it is the root of the unitarism in governance and has become a political albatross. It was also an exercise in futility as the seeds of discord, sowed by the first coup, produced a counter coup that ousted Aguiyi-Ironsi months later. It is, therefore, fair to say that, since her creation, Nigeria has been searching for ways and means to forge a common identity. The Unity Schools, the Federal Character principle and Quota System, enshrined in the Constitution since 1979, and the National Youth Service Corps Scheme are some of the initiatives that were introduced to elicit better understanding, foster cooperation, engender a sense of belonging, and create a sense of oneness among the component parts of the Federation.

The state of Nigeria today

Despite the above initiatives and legisla-tion, a huge trust deficit and sharp divisiveness still prevail in the Nigerian polity. The common index of these is the various agitations for secession from different parts of the country. Other manifestations of lack of trust in the system and the state of a divided Nigeria are: the unusually large number and the high frequency of demonstrations and protests, the most prominent of which was the 2020 #EndSARS nation-wide protests; labour discontent and frequent strikes often due to government’s failure to implement negotiated and duly signed agreements; persistent calls for restructuring, fiscal federalism and devolution of powers to the states; insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, etc, leading to barbaric destruction of lives and property. The Nigerian Security Tracker of the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations reports that 54,362 were killed from January 1, 2015 to August 2, 2021.

Still other manifestations of mistrust and disunity are: the proliferation of zonal security outfits and ethnic militias because, apparently, the federal security agencies have become either ill-equipped, poorly funded or incapable to protect all citizens; increasing number of non-governmental organizations for the protection of human and child’s rights; increase in unemployment and poverty-induced crimes, such as cybercrimes, human trafficking and international prostitution. All of these derive from general discontent with the quality of governance, frustration and disappointment of the citizenry who feel betrayed by those they elected into power, and anger, raw anger, at the deplorable state of the nation.

Causes of disunity

The crux of the matter is that the absence of a national ideology that all the component parts of the country subscribe to is why we are yet to forge that sense of oneness and unity. In the absence of a shared national vision or aspiration, primordial loyalties and sentiments largely hold sway among the citizens. It is not a secret that during elections most people vote along sectional lines, be it religion or ethnicity. In the corporate world, the academia and other sectors of our national life, our default mode is to queue behind someone from our ethnic group or who shares our religious beliefs.

Even the war against corruption is subjected to all manner of scrutiny based on our ethnic affiliations and religious persuasions. The sad reality is that we seem to derive more comfort, protection and security from our ethnic identity. The concept of one Nigeria is still just that – a concept.

The Americans have the American Dream, the British, Rule Britannia, while, in recent times, the United Arab Emirate has developed a vision to be the biggest and the best in everything she does. What can we point to as Nigeria’s overarching vision that motivates the average citizen or that everyone aspires to actualize? How can we have and pursue an overarching vision when we think Fulani or Hausa or Yoruba or Igbo instead of Nigeria? Bad governance at different levels of government is a major contributory factor to disunity in the country. Bad governance is what results when (a) a State, “based on the principles of democracy and social justice” (as Nigeria is described in Section 14 (1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended), fails to uphold, in all its operations, “the principles of democracy and social justice”; and (b) when a Government fails to fulfill its “primary purpose” which, according to Section 14 (2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution is to provide “the security and welfare of the people”.

Indices of bad governance in Nigeria are legion, viz; ethnicity or tribalism and nepotism – it is regrettable that over the years, we have had leaders who chose to exploit the ethnic and religious fault lines in the country to advance their selfish political interests; lopsidedness in power sharing (marginalization of some sections of the country); corruption, lack of accountability and unproductivity, all resulting in poor economic growth; religious bigotry and intolerance; inequality and inequitable distribution of wealth; insecurity – personal, economic and food insecurity – inflicted on the country largely by criminal herdsmen and bandits; unemployment (the rate in Nigeria in 2020 was 32.5 per cent); poverty (the rate in Nigeria in 2021 is 40 percent, which translates to 80 million citizens and it is estimated to be 45 per cent or 90 million citizens in 2022). Another factor responsible for our current disunity is the lack of political will to devise a constitution that supports true federalism. The 1999 Constitution (as amended) centralizes political and economic powers in the Federal Government and emasculates the states by denying them powers to secure their own territories and control their natural resources for the development of their territories and people.

Take allocations from the Federation Account, for instance. While the Federal Government takes 52.68 per cent, the 36 states and 774 local governments that carry most of the burden of development get 26.72 per cent and 20.60 per cent, respectively! This does not augur well for effective grassroots development, inclusive economic growth and social cohesion. Also anti-true federalism is the provision of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) regarding the creation of local government areas, which is the empowerment of the National Assembly and the Presidency to ratify such creation by states.

A true federal structure recognizes the autonomy of the federating units in connection with powers devolved to them. It is, therefore, aberrant for the state to create local government areas and submit same to the Federal Government for approval! The disenchantment and alienation of our teeming population of youths is another disuniting factor.

They feel hard done by Nigeria’s current climate of hopelessness, massive unemployment, insecurity of lives and property, poor quality disruption-ridden educational system, inaccessibility to quality health care, rising cost of living, and a ruling class living extravagantly in the face of the widening gulf between the rich and poor.WW Truth be told, many of our youths see no future for themselves in this country.

This was why the #EndSARS protest of 2020, which began as a protest against police brutality, quickly snowballed into a mass movement against a country that has failed them. Many parents here can testify that our youths would rather migrate, even illegally, for greener pastures in other countries and, where migration isn’t possible, resort to anti-social behavior inimical to the unity, peace and progress of the country.

The last cause of disunity in Nigeria which I want to mention is the growing lack of faith in the electoral process. The great desideratum of modern democracy is that it must be participatory and undergirded by some non-negotiable fundamentals, notably the power of the people to choose their leaders as well as majority rule and minority rights. These must be in place for a country to be seen as free and democratic. The current lack of faith in the electoral process by the Nigerian electorate has resulted in the massive apathy and self-disenfranchisement prevalent during elections. The people feel that their votes do not count and have, therefore, sunk into disillusionment, resentment and resignation.

