2023: Folarin unveils Okunlola as APC running mate

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 Oyo State governorship poll Teslim Folarin yesterday announced Dr. David Okunlola as his running mate. He said in a statement he decided to pick Okunlola because of the need to bring together a team of talented individuals. He said: “On the ballot with me, as my running mate, is the cerebral academic of repute and agricultural development expert, Dr. David Femi Okunlola, from the Saki West Local Government Area.

“This all-important decision was made because of the need to bring together a team of talented individuals who, by dint of diligence and exceptional track record, are great managers of men and resources. Okunlola ticks all the right boxes. His outstanding leadership and administrative qualities gained over the years will complement our lofty vision for the state. “Our campaign objective is not to engage in mudslinging or by invoking abrasive and petty sentiments; rather, our campaign will focus squarely on proffering solutions to the enormous downward trend standing in the way of our state’s prosperity, in spite of our potential.”

