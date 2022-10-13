News

2023: Folarin unveils Okunlola as APC running mate

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 Oyo State governorship poll Teslim Folarin yesterday announced Dr. David Okunlola as his running mate. He said in a statement he decided to pick Okunlola because of the need to bring together a team of talented individuals. He said: “On the ballot with me, as my running mate, is the cerebral academic of repute and agricultural development expert, Dr. David Femi Okunlola, from the Saki West Local Government Area.

“This all-important decision was made because of the need to bring together a team of talented individuals who, by dint of diligence and exceptional track record, are great managers of men and resources. Okunlola ticks all the right boxes. His outstanding leadership and administrative qualities gained over the years will complement our lofty vision for the state. “Our campaign objective is not to engage in mudslinging or by invoking abrasive and petty sentiments; rather, our campaign will focus squarely on proffering solutions to the enormous downward trend standing in the way of our state’s prosperity, in spite of our potential.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

SDP Presidential Primary: Female Aspirant Withdraws, Backs Adebayo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A female aspirant in Wednesday’s presidential primary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Cesnabmihilo Dorathy Nuhu-Aken’Ovia, has stepped down from the contest and has immediately collapsed her political structure to support one of her colleague aspirants, Prince Adewole Adebayo. Cesnabmihilo was one of the few and probably first female aspirant across parties who first purchased […]
News

Reps to vote on constitution amendment next week

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has said it will vote on the constitution amendment report next Wednesday and Thursday. Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila announced this at a resumed plenary on Tuesday. He said all members are to participate in the legislative exercise. Gbajabiamila stressed that no member of the House is allowed to embark on any oversight […]
News

NDE trains 25 youths in solar energy installation

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

No fewer than 25 unemployed youths in Enugu State are currently undergoing a one-week training in Solar Energy skills, being facilitated by the Abuja Graduate School. Similarly, 50 women, who benefited from a two-week training under the Women Empowerment Collaboration Scheme (WECS) of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) were given N5,000,000 loan at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica