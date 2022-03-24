2023: For Emefiele, the calls persist

FELIX NWANERI reports on the clamour by several groups across the country for the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to join the presidential race

The build-up to the 2023 presidential election has forced most politicians and political groups across Nigeria to return to politics of endorsement, given the gale of support for the respective ambitions of those angling to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, the rush to endorse the various presidential hopefuls is even when most of them (except a handful), have not publicly declared interest for the presidential contest besides criss-crossing the length and breadth of the country, consulting with different groups and stakeholders, including former leaders. No doubt, endorsement politics is not new to Nigeria’s electioneering, but the clamour by a cross section of Nigerians for the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to join the 2023 presidential race, is one that has continued to dominate political debates ahead of the forthcoming general election.

The country’s number one banker has neither declared interest for the plum job nor openly associated himself with any of the political parties, but members of several groups, who want him to throw his hat to the ring, believes that he is the right man for the job. One such support groups, Ideas Nigeria Movement (INM), a body made up of Nigerians driven by the tripod values of nationalism, innovation and a quest to build capacity in leadership, recently outlined several factors why it is pushing for Emefiele to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. According to the group, Nigeria needs an innovation-minded personality in the mould of Emefiele as its next president as he has shown a strong bias for digital innovation, creative industries and building modern infrastructure as exemplified by the recently-launched N15 trillion infrastructure corporation.

In a statement by its Executive Secretary, Nadodo Abubakar, INM said: “Nigeria has been ruled by three categories of persons: The politicians, military and military-politicians. By our simple evaluation, none of these categories of persons has been outstanding or has offered the type of leadership needed to light the fire of patriotism, selflessness and productivity that is required to lift the fortunes of Nigerians.

“None has provided the type of vision driven and target-focused leadership that would help Nigerian youths unleash their creative talents, innovative energies and resourcefulness all of which make them excel overseas each time they have the opportunity.”

The group mentioned metrics such as economic management, curtailing insecurity, fighting corruption and promoting innovation as the immediate needs of the nation, positing that Emefiele, given the courage and vision he has so far demonstrated at the CBN, will offer 21st century leadership that needed to guide Nigeria out of her current quagmire.

“Through the multi-sectoral interventions by CBN under his watch, Nigeria has improved her non-oil export, increased local production and yield in agriculture, empowered young Nigerians to play active roles in the agrobusiness value chain.

Deploying the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, ABP alone, CBN has created over 12 million jobs in agriculture, and the number is still growing. The group further noted that for Emefiele’s courage to stop non-funding of importation of over 40 items, a tough decision on the basis of which he became a subject of blackmail, Nigeria would have been wasting scarce forex to import rice, wheat and other farm produce all of which are today being produced in commercial quantity in Nigeria.

“Emefiele’s mastery of sound economic management in moments of adversity helped Nigeria to exit recession twice, faster than predicted, at a time other oil-producing economies such as Russia, Angola, Brunei, Kuwait were mired in the pit of recession for longer periods. “His master class performance in the containment of Covid-19 pandemic through championing the creation of the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), a private-sector driven initiative that raised funds to further the fight against the spread of the pandemic earned Nigeria a resounding commendation from the IMF in its latest Article IV Consultation released this month,” the group said. Another of such support groups, The Green Alliance (TGA) Movement and whose members are mostly youths, believes that with Emefiele as president, Nigeria will be on the path to rebirth and development.

Convener of the group, Wale Fapohunda, who spoke at the launching of the group in Lagos noted that since Emefiele’s appointment as the governor of the CBN, he has spent his energy in building a resilient financial system that can serve the growth and development needs of the Nigerian economy.

“Since he was appointed the governor of the CBN he has spent his energy in building a resilient financial system that can serve the growth and development needs of the Nigerian economy. A typical example of this was seen during his first term, he supervised an interventionist currency policy at the behest of the presidency, propping up the Nigerian Naira by pumping billions of dollars into the foreign exchange market. He also introduced a multiple exchange rate regime to try to mask pressure on the Naira and avoid a series of devaluations,” Fapouhnda said.

Similarly, a northern group, Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum (UNNYF), in drumming support for the CBN governor, said its position was informed by the numerous and laudable achievements recorded under his leadership of the nation’s apex bank. Convener of the group, Salihu Danlami, said: “Kano state has witnessed tremendous industrial revolution since Emefiele came on board as the governor of the CBN, which can only be compared with the era of Sir Ahmadu Bello. “The CBN’s effort to strengthen the Naira through the prohibition of the importation of rice has led to the emergence of numerous rice mills in Kano State, and they have employed thousands of youths directly and millions of others indirectly.

“Before the coming of this administration, and introduction of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme in Nigeria, there were less than 10 functional rice-milling plants in the country, with a combined capacity of 350,000 metric tons. These have increased to over 60 integrated mills, with a combined capacity of over three million metric tons, as of today.”

While calls for Emefiele to join the presidential continue to grow by the day, he said it is the prerogative of President Buhari to map out his succession plan. The CBN governor spoke when a group of his friends, tagged “Friends of Godwin Emefiele,” visited him on February 20, to discuss the controversy over his rumoured presidential ambition. Emefiele, according to the group, maintained that he would leave his “fate” firmly in the hands of God as regards the choice of the leadership of the country in 2023.

A statement signed by the group after the meeting quoted Emefiele to have said the he “remains humbled by President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to grant him an unprecedented second term as CBN governor, again without lobbying. Thus he will continue to remain loyal to him and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” “Mr. Emefiele told us that he believes it’s the prerogative of President Muhammadu Buhari to plan his succession in line with global best practices for good governance for the continuing peace and progress of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as such he will play his part to stabilise the economy for an orderly transition. And given that it’s God that anoints leaders, he will leave his fate firmly in the hands of God,” the statement added.

While many have wondered how the CBN governor will fit into the political calculation given the zoning debate over the 2023 presidency, Emefiele’s Igbo background although from Delta State, seems to be in line with the quest by Ndigbo to produce Buhari’s successor. It is believed that the apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo is likely to endorse his candidature if the bid to field an Igbo from on the five states of the South-East geopolitical zone fails. No doubt, Emefiele has performed brilliantly as CBN governor and will possibly do well if elected as president but developments in the days ahead will determine whether the country’s number one banker will brave the odds to join the 2023 presidential race.

