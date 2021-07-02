2023: For fairness, justice, Presidency must shift to South – Shettima

The immediate past governor of Borno State,

Sen. Kashim Shettima, has said in the spirit of fairness, unity and justice, the presidency must be allowed to shift to the South come 2023. to allow for peaceful coexistence in the country.

Shettima made this known on Friday in Abuja, at the public presentation of an autobiography by the Chairman of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund’s (TETFund) Research and Development Standing Committee, Prof. Emeritus Njidda Mamadu Gadzama.

The presentation of the book titled: “Standing For The Truth With Courage,” attracted top dignitaries including former Governor of Bauchi State, Ahmadu Muazu, the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and a host of others.

Shettima, who criticised the selfish attitude of politicians which he said was responsible for the myriad of problems in the country, noted that religion and ethnicity have become tools used by some individuals to pursue their selfish agenda.

He said: “I believe in equity, justice and fairness. After power has resided in the North for eight years, there is a need for a power shift in the South.”

Commenting on the population growth of the country, he noted that Nigeria must not be allowed to implode as no country in the continent would be able to accommodate its huge population.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, who expressed optimism the country would overcome the difficult challenges she was passing through soonest, called for support for the President Muhammadu Buhari to reposition the country.

