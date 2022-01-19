News

2023: For peace to reign, presidency must return to South – Peller

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

As part of efforts to ensure that peace reigns in the country, House of Representatives member representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/ Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency of Oyo State, Shina Abiola Peller, has advised that a candidate from South be elected as President in the 2023 general election.

Peller stated this while fielding questions from journalists after he held a closed-door meeting with former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida at his residence in Minna. He said the unity and peace of the country should be put into consideration when the election of a new leader for the country emerges. According to him, “The most important thing we need to think about is the peace of the nation at the moment. The Presidency should be in the South because it will aid in the promotion of peace.

“For you to promote peace in the country you should be able to take the presidency to the South, but if you do not want to promote peace, you can do otherwise. Right now, we should all put the unity and peace of Nigeria and Nigerians first.”

 

Our Reporters

