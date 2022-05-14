2023: Forget bandits, I’ll eliminate them as president –Tinubu

As consultations get intensified for 2023 general elections, a foremost All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has on Friday declared that banditry and other insecurity challenges will become a thing of the past when he becomes the next president of Nigeria. The former governor of Lagos State stated this when he addressed APC delegates at the Niger State Government House in Minna that he will change the calendar of bandits by eliminating and conquering banditry in the country. According to him; “we will not give up on banditry, we will not run away. Bandits will not take over your lands. With me as President, forget bandits. ‘‘It is now time to change the calendar of bandits, to tell them that there is no business good in killing people no matter how much you make.

We will eliminate all of them, we will conquer them, we will beat them. That is why I am out to run for President of Nigeria”. The Presidential Aspirant added that; “as far as I am concerned, I am the only one in the Presidential race of the APC, I urge you to follow me because I will not mislead you. “I am the only one in this race, I don’t know about the others. I am running for the Presidency of Nigeria, I don’t know where the others are running to. I know the road to prosperity, safety, clean environment, development of our nation and infrastructure because I have done it all in Lagos state. “The others do not know the road, don’t follow them.

The only person you should follow is the person who knows the road. Follow me,I know the road and I will not mislead you. They do not have my brains but I do have enough brains.” While mocking his critics regarding his health status, Tinubu said; “they are blind and they lack knowledge. “Where is their track record? How many councillors, local government chairmen and chairperson, members of House of Assemblies, House of Representatives or Senators have they produced? I have produced them. “Now, they are pointing wrong fingers at me. I do not worry about them. God will forgive them because they are blind.

They have empty brains. They claim I am too old, that I cannot stand without shaking, that my legs are bad, that is why when the governor asked me to sit, I said I will stand. “A President’s job is not to climb mountain or do wrestling or carry concrete cement, it is to think and perform with his brain. We are not looking for WWE wrestling match, we are looking for a thinker to provide security for us, we are looking for a doer who will look at economic opportunities and turn it around to prosperity. “Someone who knows the way to the education of our children, it is bit about what we will eat because at this age, we cannot over eat. We must leave our children and grandchildren enough opportunities and prosperity. We have what it takes, we have the smartness, I have it better than others.”

