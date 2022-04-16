2023: Forget your ambition, Nigeria too big for you, Vatsa tells Amaechi

Barely a week after he declared his interest to contest the 2023 presidential elections, Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Azubuike Amaechi, has come under attack as a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa has told him to fix the Baro Port or forget taking his campaign to Niger State. Speaking exclusively to Saturday Telegraph in Minna, Vatsa while describing Amaechi as a politician in exile, who cannot fix a state let alone a country, added that “Nigeria is too big for the former governor of Rivers State to govern”.

Vatsa, who was the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Niger State, added: “Amaechi said Baro Port is not viable, but the Arabs made Dubai to be viable and today it is a tourist delight, they should make Baro Port viable or he should forget his presidential ambition.

“If he cannot fix Baro Port, which is just a fraction, can he fix Nigeria? And what is he going to do differently? “Is he not part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government? Which miracle does he want to perform? “Amaechi should stop joking with this leadership thing in Nigeria. We have had enough, because he is another Buhari in the making”. It should be recalled that Amaechi declared his interest to contest the 2023 presidential election in Port Harcourt last week Saturday at a Thanksgiving organized by the APC in Rivers State Amaechi. Vatsa also reminded the Minister of Transportation to resign his appointment before aspiring to vie for the number positions in the country, saying, “I don’t know if he has resigned because the electoral law says if you are interested in vying or contesting for a position especially if you are a political appointee you should resign. “If he has not resigned he has broken the law”.

