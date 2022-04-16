News

2023: Forget your ambition, Nigeria too big for you, Vatsa tells Amaechi

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Barely a week after he declared his interest to contest the 2023 presidential elections, Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Azubuike Amaechi, has come under attack as a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa has told him to fix the Baro Port or forget taking his campaign to Niger State. Speaking exclusively to Saturday Telegraph in Minna, Vatsa while describing Amaechi as a politician in exile, who cannot fix a state let alone a country, added that “Nigeria is too big for the former governor of Rivers State to govern”.

Vatsa, who was the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Niger State, added: “Amaechi said Baro Port is not viable, but the Arabs made Dubai to be viable and today it is a tourist delight, they should make Baro Port viable or he should forget his presidential ambition.

“If he cannot fix Baro Port, which is just a fraction, can he fix Nigeria? And what is he going to do differently? “Is he not part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government? Which miracle does he want to perform? “Amaechi should stop joking with this leadership thing in Nigeria. We have had enough, because he is another Buhari in the making”. It should be recalled that Amaechi declared his interest to contest the 2023 presidential election in Port Harcourt last week Saturday at a Thanksgiving organized by the APC in Rivers State Amaechi. Vatsa also reminded the Minister of Transportation to resign his appointment before aspiring to vie for the number positions in the country, saying, “I don’t know if he has resigned because the electoral law says if you are interested in vying or contesting for a position especially if you are a political appointee you should resign. “If he has not resigned he has broken the law”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AGF tasks managers on effective utilisation of cash flows

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Accountant- General of the Federation (AGF), Alhaji Ahmed Idris, has harped on effective utilisation of cash flows across Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs). He admonished MDAs’ cash managers on prompt payment of salaries, upholding accountability in managing public expenditure as well as supporting budget execution and efficient resource allocation. Idris outlined these advice yesterday […]
News Top Stories

Buhari flags-off $2.592bn AKK gas pipeline project

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has flagged-off the $2.592 billion Abuja-Kaduna- Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project.   The President, who virtually flagged off the project yesterday, said the gas pipeline, when completed, would help industrialize and energize the entrepreneurial spirit of the people.     The 614-kilometer gas pipeline project is expected to add 2.2bscf/d of gas […]
News

Bayelsa: We’ve no intention to scrap LGAs – Govt

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has urged those clamouring for the scrapping of local government councils, as the third tier of government, to properly diagnose the challenges affecting the functionality of local government areas, describing it as the nearest level of government to the people at the grassroots. Speaking in Yenagoa, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica