2023: Four commissioners resign in Ebonyi

No fewer than four commissioners have resigned in Governor Dave Umahi’s administration to contest the 2023 general election. The commissioners are Onyekachi Nwebonyi, Commissioner for Capital Territory Development; Chief Ukie Ezeali, Commissioner for Business Development; Pastor Eze Nwachukwu, Commissioner for Inter-Party and Chief Emma Uguru, Commissioner for Lands and Survey.

The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, stated this in Abakaliki while briefing journalists on the outcome of the state executive council meeting. Orji noted that the executive council has approved their resignation and wished them well. Some of the commissioners that resigned are contesting for Senate and House of Representatives. Meanwhile, Governor Umahi has forwarded the names of five commissioner- nominees to the state House of Assembly, who have been screened and confirmed by the Assembly.

 

