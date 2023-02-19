2023: Four-Horse Race: Who wears the crown?

It’s a six days to the presidential election and millions of Nigerians are eagerly waiting to cast their votes for their choice candidates. In this piece, ONWUKA NZESHI examines the four front runners, their unique selling points and what may make or mar their chances at the polls

The Presidential and National Assembly elections will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023. It will be followed by the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

However, more emphasis have been laid on the first election when eligible voters from across Nigeria will choose President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

In alphabetical order, the presidential candidates cleared for the epic race are: Accord Party (AP), Imumolen Christopher; Action Alliance (AA), Al Mustapha Hamza; African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore; African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kachikwu Dumebi; Action Democratic Party (ADP), Sani Yabagi; All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu ; All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Umeadi Chukwudi and Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Ojei Princess Chichi, the only female in the race.

Others on the ballot include Action Peoples Party (APP), Nnadi Osita; Boot Party (BP), Adenuga Oluwafemi; Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso; National Rescue Movement (NRM), Osakwe Johnson; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Abiola Kolawole; Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adebayo Adewole; Young Peoples Party (YPP), Ado-Ibrahim Abdulmalik and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dan Nwanyanwu.

Front runners

Out of this lot, political pundits have pruned the number of those likely to make serious impacts on the electorate to four. The front runners include Bola Ahmed Tinubu (APC); Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (NNPP); Peter Obi (LP) and Atiku Abubakar(PDP).

Since the electioneering campaigns kicked off barely five months ago, many Nigerians have identified these four presidential candidates as the front runners to the envy of the remaining fourteen.

This classification stemmed from a number of factors such as the antecedents of the candidates, public perception of the parties and the capacity of these parties to mobilise votes across the country. As the election draws very close, it would be pertinent to take a closer look at these four candidates, their performance during the campaigns and their chances at the polls. How far can these presidential front runners go?

What special attributes do they possess and how have they been able to harness their potentials? In a bid to answer these questions, Sunday Telegraph undertook a SWOT (Strength/Weakness/Opportunity/ Threat) analysis on these candidates using some key indicators. Some of the indicators include name recognition, character, competence, capacity, party’s manifesto, support base and financial war chest.

Bola Tinubu / APC

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, stands on good grounds in terms of name recognition. He is a household name having been a prominent politician in Nigeria for over three decades. Tinubu, a former Senator of the Federal Republic in the botched Third Republic, is a former Governor of Lagos State and the self-acclaimed National Leader of the APC. Apart from the advantage of being the candidate of the party in power, Tinubu is believed to have a huge financial war chest and a solid regional support base in the South West.

However, Tinubu’s age, health status and integrity has been subjects of controversy. Although he is presented as the Strongman of Lagos and Generalissimo of South-West Politics, various analysts have scored him low in terms of Character, Competence and Capacity (3Cs).

This is due largely to his age, apparent dementia, the negative perceptions about his past and the numerous gaffes he has openly committed in the course of the campaigns.

One major weakness in his campaign message is his declaration that he will build on the achievements and legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The verdict on the streets of Nigeria is that his party (APC) has grossly underperformed and has nothing tangible to show in the last seven and half years. Since his infamous Emilokan (It’s my turn) Declaration, Tinubu has not been able to erase that negative impression that he is in the race on the grounds of entitlement, personal ego and self aggrandisement.

He appears desperate and ready to do anything to realise his ambition. He has shunned every political debate organised by media organisations to give the presidential candidates the opportunity to sell themselves and their party manifestos.

Tinubu and his campaign team claimed that the media organisations organising the debates were biased and that he won’t present himself to be ridiculed. They rather prefer town hall meetings where they have control over the audience and the cameras. Many Nigerians have criticised this approach and believe it is an avenue to shield Tinubu from public scrutiny

Peter Obi /LP

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has a lot going for him in terms of name recognition. Obi, a silent, wealthy businessman turned politician, is a former Governor of Anambra State and was the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2019.

He took the political scene by storm when mid last year, he announced his exit from the PDP to join the then, little known Labour Party. In less than 24 hours of that historic movement, millions of young Nigerians joined him at his new platform. The unprecedented heavy traffic to the website of the LP was so intense that the portal crashed by force.

Nearly everyone in Nigeria agrees that Obi is an enigma and a phenomenon who has built a new brand of politics different from the usual. The soft spoken but firm politician exudes good character, competence and capacity.

He does not just mouth these attributes, he lives them and has demonstrated that leadership in governance and politics could be done in an atmosphere of sincerity and humility. Throughout the campaign season, Obi made himself available to both the local and foreign media to scrutinise him and his programmes.

He cut the figure of one who understands the responsibility of the press to hold leaders accountable on behalf of the people in a democracy. Long before he took the decision to contest the exalted seat, Obi had sold himself to the public as a political leader that can be trusted with power.

At various public fora, Obi is always quick to give practical experiences of how he surmounted the temptations of greed and corruption as a governor and placed service and compassion above raw power.

His visionary message of a new Nigeria where the system will be driven by hard work and production rather than consumption readily resonates with Nigerians.

The average Nigerian is captivated by his testimonies of shunning long intimidating convoys and sirens, rejecting free plots of land and mouthwatering pensions and leaving behind a whooping N75billion worth of cash and investments for his successor.

When you think these are mere Tales by Moonlight, Obi challenges you to go into the archives and verify for yourself. These rare testimonies of Lot in Sodom and Gomorrah, earned him the clout and national appeal he enjoys today. On the other hand, Obi is seen as an endangered species in the murky waters of Nigerian politics.

The conventional political elite can’t see how he will cross the river to the other side. They are quick to remind him that he is running on the platform of a relatively unknown party without grassroots structures and he is up against two deeply entrenched political behemoths.

The “we no dey give shishi” ideology of his followers, the “Obidients” has not helped matters.

Although the message connotes a desire to entrench conscientiousness and eliminate corruption and financial inducements in politics, it is unpopular among some Nigerians who believe that monetised politics has already become a culture and there is no need to fight it until one has gotten his own share of the national cake.

Rabiu Kwankwaso /NNPP

Kwankwaso, the political icon of the Kwankwasiya Movement, is a former Minister of State (Defence), a former Governor of Kano State and former Senator of the Federal Republic, Kwankwaso is not a small fish by any stretch of imagination. He has been through the thick and thin of politics with all its attendant intrigues, rivalry, conquests, sabotage and betrayals He is well known in political circles but not necessarily a household name outside northern Nigeria.

His party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has been around for some years but has never made any appreciable impact in terms of clinching electoral victories. Kwankwaso is the modern day Mallam Aminu Kano of blessed memiry, who had a brilliant political career but his influence was largely limited to Kano, the commercial city of the defunct Northern Region. Like Aminu Kano, Kwankwaso promotes a populist brand of politics that easily resonates with the talakawa, the poor and downtrodden.

He is the only presidential candidate who has made it a point of duty to travel by road during the current campaign season.

According to his close associate, Alhaji Buba Galadima, travelling by road is a deliberate policy to meet the common people in the reality of their situations.

It is while travelling on the road that one gets to know the state of the roads, bridges and other public infrastructure used by the people. Kwankwaso has a great idea in reaching out to the people at the grassroots and having a feel of their pains and sufferings.

It is a golden opportunity to appreciate the enormity of the challenges of the people in the countryside. The road convoys would give whoever is on the campaign trail an insight into what the next administration would face in meeting the needs of the people. However, the tour may not be enough to earn him the desired majority votes at the polls.

Kwankwaso appears to also understand the power of the media as an intermediary between the politician and the people. Throughout the campaign season, he made himself available to the media at vario u s fora. Perhaps t h e b i g – g e s t threat to his ambition is the fact that his regional base in the North West will be a major battle ground for all the major political parties. Over the years.

Kano State has become a vote bank for any party that desires to win the presidential election. Kwankwaso and his NNPP might give others a good fight for Kano votes but whether the harvest will be enough for him to emerge victorious is another ball game.

Atiku Abubakar / PDP

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, is also a household name across the country. As a former Vice President of the Federal Republic, Abubakar is not a stranger to most of the power brokers in different regions of the country. He is a wealthy businessman and is believed to have a huge war chest to prosecute the election.

Although, he enjoys relative good health, age is not on his side considering the enormous task ahead of any one who becomes the President of Nigeria in 2023. Abubakar is a conservative who has learnt to be liberal on certain issues when it politically expedient. He is media friendly and made out time for appearances at some of the presidential debates.

However, his clamour for restructuring of the federation and industrialisation has not been fully interrogated. Abubakar is banking on his past experiences as the number two man during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo (1999-2007), but a lot has changed in politics and governance since then. The neo- liberal economic policies he championed in those eight years led to the privatisation of many public corporations, but the outcome has been devastating on the economy.

These corporations were not just sold at ridiculous prices, there was no real commitment on the part of the buyers to invest in those enterprises to keep them running profitably, generate employment and enhance the GDP growth of the country. The truth is that handing over of those public enterprises to friends and cronies of those in power at that time, left those highly priced assets in the hands of economic buccaneers.

These so called core investors merely took over these corporations for the selfish reason of assets stripping. Only a few of the sold corporations are still standing today. Rather than tendering a public apology on the mistakes of the past, Abubakar’s campaign message still revolves around the failed economic policies of those years.

Just like Tinubu, Abubakar joined the presidential race with a high sense of entitlement. He believes that having been a Vice President, it is only natural he steps forward into the main seat. It is an ambition he has been pursuing for many years and through different political platforms.

In terms of opportunities, Abubakar would likely be the beneficiary of a possible block vote from the North where ethno – religious sentiments rather than strength of manifesto and party loyalty often determine the voting pattern.

There have been speculations that the Northern political elite might mobilise massive support for him across party lines with the sole aim of having one of their own succeed another of their own in Aso Rock. The greatest threat to Abubakar’s ambition could be his inability to resolve the disagreement between him and the G5 Governors.

The group, led by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike had accused Abubakar and the leadership of the PDP of lack of justice, equity and fairness in the distribution of positions and offices in the party. The G5, also known as Integrity Group, has consistently mocked Abubakar over his declaration that he was in the race to unite Nigerians.

They are wondering how someone who is unable to build consensus in his party, could unite a country as diverse and as complex as Nigeria. If he wins, it will be more of same of the past for the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...