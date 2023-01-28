2023: Four reasons Luxury travel is heating up – Wheeler

Trends indicate that luxury tourism and travel around the world will see considerable growth from 2023 onwards. This is as both local but predominantly international travellers with a sense of adventure look to explore new sights with the addition of added pampering, care and all the finishing. Research shows that, globally, travellers are keen to spend more on trips than ever before due to a long period in which no travel was possible. Interestingly, it’s not only well-heeled executives and the likes that are looking for luxury travel. Trends indicate that middle class travellers are increasingly interested in spending more money on travel as they carve out itineraries that lean towards ‘premium leisure’. To unpack this phenomenon more, the General Manager of the newly opened Radisson Blu Mosi-Oa-Tunya, Livingstone Resort, Zambia, Shaun Wheeler gives insight into why this type of travel is back in demand.

Long, luxurious stays

Entrepreneurs, executives and leaders at the top of their industries are increasingly opting for longer self-care holidays that include not only holistic attention to body, mind and spirit, but also experiences that allow guests to dive deeper into a destination. “Guests no longer want a quick in-andout holiday,” notes Wheeler. “They want to stay for longer so they can truly enjoy their downtime in a destination. And a hotel such as ours is perfectly positioned to meet these needs. Not only do guests of Radisson Blu Mosi-Oa-Tunya, Livingstone Resort get to enjoy the resort itself, but we are located close to some of the top attractions in Zambia such as Victoria Falls and the historic city of Livingstone, making it easy for guests to see the best that the country has to offer during their stay.”

Complete disconnection

Life is busy enough and those opting for a luxury holiday want to feel as though they are far away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Wheeler explains: “Luxury holidays are increasingly popular. This type of break allows guests to disconnect from everyday life. At a luxury resort or hotel, guests are able to choose from a range of activities that will almost force them to disconnect from the pressures of the day-to-day. For example, we give guests the chance to immerse themselves in unique on and off the river adventure activities, from Victoria Falls bridge activities, water rafting, canoeing and game drives to helicopter rides, river cruises and more.”

Five star experiences away from the crowds

As a result of the pandemic, travellers are considering options they haven’t looked at before and tending towards remote destinations away from the madding crowds and destinations that they have all seen before. “Unless you’re visiting specifically to see Victoria Falls, Zambia is still a rather niche destination for many global travellers,” says Wheeler. “This is all good news for exclusive resorts such as ours. Unless you live in Southern Africa, Zambia can feel a bit exotic for your every-day Western traveller who might have a different idea of the country in mind before they get here. ‘‘Once here, however, and once they experience our resort, they see that this is luxury travel at its finest. You are able to enjoy a holiday here and feel as though you are in an undiscovered location.”

It’s about doing something different

In a world where everyone has London and New York City on their ‘must-see’ lists, there’s something to be said for those who venture to uncommon destinations. And luxury travellers know this. Being able to say that you’ve been to a top destination that is almost a best-kept secret makes travellers feel as though they are part of an exclusive club. “While luxury travel is about enjoying the finer things in life, it’s also great to be able to say we’ve been somewhere our friends and family have not. And what better location than a top luxury resort in Zambia? Not only do visitors get that five-star treatment, but they get to snap the Instagram photos their friends don’t have and they get the bragging rights, too,” concludes Wheeler.

