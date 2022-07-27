2023: Fresh CVR hits 10.4m – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said fresh registration in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) had hit 10.4 million as at 7 a.m., on July 25.

The disclosure also emerged on a day the electoral body hinted that the deadline for the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise still remains July 31, while also warning that those who registered more than once would not get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs). INEC had in its weekly update yesterday also said 11 million registrants have completedtheirregistration.

According to the update, 3.3 million of the registrants did online registration, while 7.6 million registrants did physical registration. The commission, according to New Telegraph checks, also gave the gender breakdown of those who completed their registrations to include 5,453,071 male and 5,558,048 females, out of which 80,101 were People Living with Disabilities.

The age distribution also revealed that 7,828,570 were youth; 2,192,897-middle age, 871,690 elderly, while 117,962 of the registrants were of old age. INEC also said that it has received 28.4 million applications including applications for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards, updates of voter information record, etc

Meanwhile, INEC’s FCT Commissioner, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, at a news conference on the commission’s state of preparedness for the 2023 general elections, on CVR,PVC validity and collection in Abuja, said all CVR activities except the collection of already printed PVCs would be suspended on July 31.

He said: “The number of people who registered and whose registration has been invalidated is becoming alarming; a lot of people have registered in one or two registration centres.

“They will get nothing by doing so whatever their intentions were, because at the end of the day, they will be declared as people without PVC at all. “Any double or triple registration is null and void, we will go through our machines after these exercise and clean our register so that we can come up with the list of people who genuinely are going to in 2023.”

