News Top Stories

2023: Fresh headache for Atiku as Fayose withholds support

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE Comment(0)

There is fresh headache brewing for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2023 general election, following the decision of some leaders of the party not to throw their weight behind the former vice president’s candidature for the polls.

Atiku, who lost the 2019 presidential election to President Muhammadu Buhari, emerged as the opposition party’s standard-bearer again for 2023 after a keenly contested primary last month. The opposition party had urged all its stakeholders to work together after the primaries for the success of the PDP in 2023, however, the party started suffering post-primary crisis after Atiku chose Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate despite the recommendation of some party leaders that Governor Nyesom Wike, should fill the vice presidential position.

However, the decision has since created a crack amongst stakeholders in the party especially after Atiku said he picked the Delta governor because he had the qualities to be a President, adding that he (Okowa) “is a President- in-waiting.” In a tweet on his veri-fied Twitter handle @ GovAyoFayose yesterday, the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, said he is backing a southern presidency in 2023 despite his party, PDP, fielding a northerner in the person of Atiku. “The current president of Nigeria is a 2-term Northern Presidency, thus implying that it MUST be a Southern Presidency in 2023 or NOTHING. Awa ‘South’ lo kan’.

Nigerians should await details soon. “The PDP Constitution provides for a rotational Presidency. Section 3(c) provides that the Party shall pursue its aims & objectives by adhering to the policy of the rotation & zoning of Party & Public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness,” he wrote. Writing in Yoruba language, Fayose also tweeted that “awa south lo kan” — which means “it is the turn of the south”.

He also added in the tweet that Nigerians should “await details soon”. However, reacting Atiku’s media aide, Mazi Paul Ibe, allayed fears about crisis in the PDP, saying that the party’s candidate is working behind the scenes to assuage all post-primary issues. Speaking exclusively with New Telegraph, he said: “We are working behind the scene to assuage aggrieved feelings in the party. In every contest, people must be aggrieved and Atiku recognizes this.

He also knows that in order to wrest power, it is imperative that the party must be united. He is working resolutely to patch the cracks. He will not rest until everyone is brought on board for the bigger task of ejecting APC that has brought untold hardship to Nigerians. There are no enemies in PDP but those who have divided us and foisted energy crisis, tattered economy and ASUU strike.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria signs 70MW power supply deal with Togo

Posted on Author ADEOLA YUSUF reports

Nigeria, a country battling with acute shortage of electricity to its 200 million citizens, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to supply 70 megawatts (MW) of power to Togo, a West African nation. Executive Director (Generation), Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Engr. Kassim Abdullahi, who disclosed the signing of PPA during an inspection […]
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: Lagos panel awards two police brutality victims N11m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) related abuses and the Lekki Tollgate Incident Saturday compensated two victims of police brutality with N11million. The widow of the late Rasheed Olanrewaju Kareem was awarded N10million for his extra-judicial death, while Yinka Austin Adebayo got N1million for torture […]
News

Luke Lintz: Building Personal Relationships With Clients Is Critical

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Growing up in the age of social media and in a completely digital world, Luke Lintz always found it very easy to communicate ideas and use social media to drive results in multiple industries. This motivated him to have his own e-commerce business early when he was just 16, so young that he was not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica