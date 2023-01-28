Politics

2023: Friends of Markson raise N50m to support political ambition

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

 

 

Friends, political and business associates of former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Bayelsa State, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, have raised over N50 million to support his candidacy for Ogbia Federal Constituency in the upcoming general elections.

The stakeholders, who held the fund raising at the weekend in Yenagoa, urged his kinsmen not to miss the golden opportunity of sending Iworiso-Markson to the House of Representatives.

Describing Iworiso-Markson, who is the candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), for the Ogbia federal constituency election, as the best man for the job, the stakeholders opined that having known and partnered with him on many projects for over two decades, they can attest to his commitment to service delivery.

The Chairman of the occasion, Ben Okoye, who is also the Chairman/CEO of Brass Oil and Gas Free Zone Area, said the public and private sector experience of Iworiso-Markson would be a huge advantage at the green chambers.

On his part, Iworiso-Markson said he was in the race to win and make a difference in the lives of his people and assured that he will deliver the best kind of representation in the history of Ogbia federal constituency when elected.

While thanking all those, who came out to identify with him as well those who made donations, he reiterated that he will pursue the common aspiration of all Ogbia people, especially peace and unity.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director General of the Iworiso-Markson Campaign Organisation, Kopi Macaulay Wongu, explained that aside raising funds for his campaign, they decided to put the event together to reinforce their message of hope for the people of Ogbia.

 

 

