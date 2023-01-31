News

2023: Fuel scarcity’ll affect our arrangement negatively – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed the fear that the present fuel scarcity in the country will negatively affect its arrangements for the conduct of this year’s general elections.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a consultative meeting with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Abuja on Tuesday, expressed the concern about the fuel situation in the country and its impact on transportation on Election Day.

“The truth is that our arrangements may be negatively affected by the non-availability of the products,” he said.

Prof. Yakubu disclosed that the Commission would meet with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to look into ways to ameliorate the situation.

The INEC Chairman explained that the meeting with the transport union was to put finishing touches to the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the commission and the union on December 20 last year.

He added that the meeting would conclude on the modalities for the certification of vehicles by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for the safety of election personnel and materials.

 

