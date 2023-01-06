2023: G-5 are committed members of PDP, says Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that the G-5 governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are committed members of the party.

He said the governors are equally working assidously to ensure that the party wins all elections in their respective states.

Governor Ortom stated this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur after the PDP state gubernatorial campaign flag-off in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He said the G-5 and other members of the party working with them in the integrity group were “committed members of the PDP in their various states” and would work to ensure that candidates of the party in their states were elected in the forthcoming polls.”

