Politics

2023: G-5 are committed members of PDP, says Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that the G-5 governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are committed members of the party.
He said the governors are equally working assidously to ensure that the party wins all elections in their respective states.
Governor Ortom stated this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur after the PDP state gubernatorial campaign flag-off in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
He said the G-5 and other members of the party working with them in the integrity group were “committed members of the PDP in their various states” and would work to ensure that candidates of the party in their states were elected in the forthcoming polls.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Osun Guber: Adeleke shocks naysayers

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

As Adeleke dances to Osun government house   FELIX NWANERI reports that the shocker pulled by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s Osun State governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was one in which conventional wisdom was proven wrong     Ademola Adeleke was right, countless others were wrong. The pundits and […]
Politics

2023: Plateau LGAs welcome Labour Party in grand style

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The people of Langtang North and South in the Southern part of Plateau State have welcomed their sons’ quest to contest the 2023 election in their new found political party – the Labour Party (LP). The mammoth crowd that gathered at the Langtang North Mini Stadium, venue of the special occasion for the activation of […]
Politics

When Reps convened special session against terrorism

Posted on Author PHILIP NYAM

PHILIP NYAM reports on how the House of Representatives reconvened in a special session to pass four critical bills bordering on terrorism, money laundering and related issues It is rare for members of the parliament to cut short their recess except when there are matters of urgent national importance. In fact, from 1999 to date, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica