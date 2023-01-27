News

2023: Gbajabiamila charges EU, observers to be neutral, objective 

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged election observer missions and monitors in Nigeria to get balanced views by speaking to a broad range of stakeholders before making their conclusions on the outcome of the forthcoming general elections.
He noted that being a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, and multi-religious country, different people would naturally have different biases and push opinions that, though they represented their interests, might not necessarily be correct.
Gbajabiamila, who spoke when a delegation of the European Union Election Observation Mission to Nigeria visited him at the National Assembly in Abuja on Friday, stated that reports on election outcomes could only reflect what truly transpired when observer missions engaged with multiple stakeholders.
The delegation was led by Mr Barry Andrews.
For instance, the Speaker said there were 18 political parties contesting various elective positions, beginning on February 25.
He added that among the contestants, there were those who, by his assessment, were frontline contenders, others with their areas of strength and so on.

 

