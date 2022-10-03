2023: Gbillah not threat to my senatorial ambition, says Ortom

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has dismissed the embattled House of Representatives member from Gwer/Gwer West federal constituency from the state, Mark Gbillah, as a small fry who has no capacity to threaten the electoral victory of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, or the Governor in the forthcoming elections in the state.

Gbillah had at a press conference in Abuja, last weekaccusedGovernorOrtom of standing in his way ahead of the 2023 elections.

He had claimed that Ortom and his aides were the architect of his travails and working together with INEC against his electoral victory in 2023 through a publication of an online medium allegedly owned by an aide of the governor.

But in a statement yesterday signed by his Chief PressSecretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, Ortom said: “It is on record how Gbillah had embarked on a nomadic political voyage from the All Progressives Congress, APC to PDP, New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, and now claims to be a member of the Labour Party, LP, just so as to remain in the political process of the country.”

