2023 general election may not hold –PDP

…calls for National Confab on security

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the 2023 general election might not hold if the security challenges in the country are not addressed. The party, however, aligned itself with the call by the National Assembly for President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security, but said in addition, the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government should, immediately, convene a National Conference on security to tackle the challenges.

PDP, at an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting yesterday, lamented the heightened insecurity in all parts of the country “due primarily to the misrule of President Muhammed Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as their failure to decisively tackle the menace of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, bloodletting and acts of violence in our country.”

The party stated that the national conference on security is to galvanise ideas and options to tackle insecurity in the country. It commended “the efforts of governors, senators, House of Representatives members and other officials elected on the platform of the PDP in forcefully seeking solutions to the spate of insecurity in our country.”

The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus had, in his address before the meeting went into closed door session, regretted that Nigeria has been grounded by insecurity without matching response from government ‘despite the demands of the 1999 operating constitution in section 14 sub section (2b) that ‘the welfare and security of the citizens shall be the primary purpose of government.”

The National Chairman, who called on NEC members to observe a minute silence for those killed as a result of the security challenges, noted that terrorists who were confined to the North East in 2015 have enveloped the whole country. “Today, 50 villages have been reportedly taken by them in North Central state of Niger. Where they are now, we hear, is about two hours’ drive away from Abuja.

“The record of student abduction in Kaduna state alone has been unprecedented. Hardly a day passes without incident of killing, kidnappings etc., in the state. This is notwithstanding the high concentration of security operatives. “Herdsmen are also menacing in the West; gunmen causing havoc in the East and the militants in the South all killing, looting, raping, maiming and burning down homes.

The situation is bad, Nigerians all over are living in fear,” he regretted. He told the ruling APC to swallow its pride and invite the international community to come and help out. “This ought to have been done long ago instead of pretending and spilling innocent blood. “The banditry and herdsmen menace are taking huge tolls on our food production as farmers avoid their farms so as to be alive. “Clearly, anarchy is being let loose on the people with the government unable to provide any resistance.

“We have, therefore, invited you to enable the party, as the main opposition in the country, add its voice to the worrisome situation with a view to saving not just democracy, but even the country,” he stated. Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, who represented Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, said it appears nobody is in charge in Nigeria.

“We are just living in darkness,” he lamented. Senator Mohammed advised President Buhari to work with state governors and local government chairmen to tackle the menace. “It appears that nobody is in charge and somebody has to be in charge. The federal security architecture has failed. “I have said it before, he has to work with the governors; he has to work with the local government chairmen; he has to work with the traditional institutions; he has to work with the civil society.

We need information and we have to come together to help the Federal Government discharge its exclusive responsibility of providing safety and security,” the governor stated. Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu who attended the NEC meeting for the first time after his suspension was lifted, regretted that the gains PDP recorded while in office have been wrecked within a space of six years “by the overtly inept, corrupt, divisive and insensitive APC administration. We have never had it this bad in the history of our nation and Nigerians are crying out in pain.” He commended PDP leaders for the unity and oneness of purpose that have been achieved in the party and assured the readiness of the PDP House of Representatives caucus to work for the peace and unity of the party.

Like this: Like Loading...