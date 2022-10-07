Metro & Crime

2023 General Elections: Nigeria at a crossroad – PFN President

Posted on

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke has appealed to Nigerians not to sell their votes but to use their permanent voters’ card (PVC) wisely.

Oke, during his “Apostolic Visit” to unveil the “Greater Nigeria Project” organised by PFN Lagos, revealed that he has been under “tremendous pressure” but that he has vowed not to sell his office, saying if he does, he will be betraying the icons of faith including Pastor William Kumuyi, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Bishop David Oyedepo.

The PFN President at the well-attended event, which held at Vineyard Christian Center, Isolo, made it clear that it was not his duty to tell members whom to cast their votes for, but they should bear in mind that when they sell their votes, they have already sold their future and that of their generations.

Also, he maintained that the tide will turn in Nigeria’s favour as it will be the crown of glory in God’s hands despite the massive emigration and other challenges.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

