2023 General Elections trivial

As Nigerians go to the polls today to elect their leaders for various offices, OLAOLU OLADIPO in this snippet took a look at the various election guide as well as other sundry information concerning the 2023 general elections. Excerpts:

There are 18 Presidential Candidates jostling to succeed incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari in May and they are;

•Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu All Progressives Congress (APC).

•Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

•Mr. Peter Obi Labour Party.

•Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso: New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

•Mr. Omoyele Sowore Africa Action Congress (AAC).

Mr. Kolawole Abiola Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

•Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu Africa Democratic Congress (ADC).

•Mr. Adewole Adebayo Social Democratic Party (SDP).

•Professor Imumolen Irene Christopher: Accord Party (AP)

•Major (rtd.) Hamza al-Mustapha Action Alliance (AA) •Mr. Yabagi Sani Action Democratic Party (ADP).

•Prof. Peter Nnanna Chukwudi Umeadi All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

•Princess Chichi Ojei Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

•Mr. Nnadi Charles Osita Action Peoples Party (APP).

•Mr. Adenuga Sunday Adefemi Booth Party (BP).

•Mr. Osakwe Felix Johnson: National Rescue Movement (NRM).

•Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim Young Progressives Party (YPP).

•Chief Dan Nwanyanwu Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Apart from the above, there are also 3,122 candidates contesting for 360 seats of the Federal Constituencies in the House of Representatives.

According to INEC, the gender distribution of all shows that there are 3,875 candidates who are male, made up of 35 for Presidential and Vice Presidential, 1,008 for Senate and 2,832 for House of Representatives.

Conversely, only 381 females, one for Presidential, 92 for Senate, and 288 for House of Representatives are contesting in today’s election.

There are also 11 Persons with Disability (PWDs) in the race. Number of PVCs in figures

According to INEC: Number of registered voters 93,469,008 PVCS collected: 87, 209,779 PVCs uncollected: 6,259,229 Number of ad hoc staff: 1.4m Eligibility Voting is open to all Nigerians who are 18 years and above who have been registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Those to vote must (at the time of voting) hold a permanent voter card and must have been captured in the polling units that they presented themselves to vote for. No voting by proxy, that means that whoever is seeking to vote at the election must be physically present to vote during the election.

Procedure for voting today All prospective voter must appear in person at the unit where they have been registered to vote between 8.00am and 2.00pm with their permanent voter’s card.

Accreditation of those who would have lined up to vote commences at 8.00am. Voters are expected to queue up in an orderly manner Voters’ eligibility to vote would then be determined by INEC’s presiding officer using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to verify and authenticate the PVCs presented by voters Accreditation closes at 2.00 pm after which a security personnel is required to stand behind the last person on the queue to prevent any other person from joining.

However, everyone on the queue as at 2.00 pm shall be attended to. The number of the accredited voters is announced and written in the column provided for, on the result sheet; At 2.30pm, the accredited voters are invited to queue up in an orderly manner for the commencement of voting; Accredited voters on the queue are counted and the figure loudly announced and entered into the result sheet; They are invited one after the other to confirm their accreditation and also issued with a ballot paper; The voter is directed to a cubicle to make his/her choice on the ballot paper in secret, and thereafter, drop the ballot into the ballot box in the full view of all present; Voting is declared closed when the last voter on the queue has voted.

The ballots are sorted, counted and the votes scored by each contesting party/candidate as well as the rejected/spoilt ballots are announced and filled into the result sheet; The result is entered into form EC 60E and pasted at the polling unit; The results from the Polling Units are taken to the various levels of collation for computation.

Things prohibited at the polling booth

According to Electoral Act and some other extant rules and regulations guiding the election, those present to vote at the election must not run foul of these rules failure in which they risk some form of penalties.

According to INEC the offences that could attract some penalties include the following: Anyone within the precinct of the polling units, whether voters or party agents should refrain from campaigning for votes, or persuasion of voters to not vote for a candidate. They must not also be seen to be shouting slogans of political parties or their candidates during the conduct of election, or be seen to be overtly supporting any party.

No one including law enforce- ment agents should be in possession of an offensive weapon or wear any apparel calculated to intimidate voters who have come forward to vote.

Those present at the polling unit will not be allowed to use vehicles bearing the colour or symbol of any political party or candidate. No one present at the polling unit is allowed to loiter without lawful excuse after voting or after being refused to vote.

No one is allowed to snatch or destroy any election materials. VIPs and others at the polling units are not allowed to blare sirens. Do not go to your polling units with any party poster, banner, flag, badge, or symbol. It is an offence to give or collect money to vote for any particular party or candidate during the election. Both the giver and the receiver are liable on conviction by a court of competent jurisdiction.

No one is allowed to vote more than once in any particular election. Anyone caught, may be fined or sent to jail. Snatching and destruction of any election material attracts twenty (24) months imprisonment. It is an offence to use someone else’s voter card with the intention to vote with it. It is an offence with a maximum fine of N500, 000 or 12 months imprisonment or both on conviction.

How results will be collated and transmitted Results generated after the conduct of the election from each of the polling units would be announced by the presiding officer and will then be transmitted to the INEC portal after such has been entered in Form EC8.

In order to enhance transparency, INEC has provided an online results viewing portal called IReV (www.inecelectionsresults. ng) where you can view results of all polling units in real time before they are declared at the end of the election by INEC.

