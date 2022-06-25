2023 general elections will make or break Nigeria–Tobun

People of Ekiti State have been commended for going out en masse to elect a new governor during last week’s election in the state. A lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Abiodun Tobun, stated in an interview that the All Progressives Congress (APC) should be given more opportunities to correct the errors of 16 years of governance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The representative of Epe Constituency 1 and Chairman of the House Committee on Works and Infrastructure speaks with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI.

What would be your reaction to the Ekiti State Governorship election that was held recently?

The election was free and fair and if you see the conduct of the Ekiti electorate across the whole local governments, you can see that it was free and fair, we only recorded hijack of ballot boxes in one or two places. I will say that necessary procedures were followed in the election. So, what I see is that people are becoming more politically conscious and they have seen that sovereignty belongs to the people and that they must dictate who rule them. What I think is responsible for the victory of the APC in Ekiti State is because the people know that they have seen a leader that can rule the country as president.

So, they want to come together and rally round the presidential standard-bearer of the APC and vote for him. People are warming up for 2023. The core North, North West, North East, North Central and even the South West are solidly behind Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and this was what was displayed at the Ekiti Governorship election. If they collect your money and they don’t want to vote for you, there is nothing you can do. You cannot go and meet them.

Our electoral processes are becoming better and it is becoming very difficult for people to rig election, which is why the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Ekiti State called all the local government officers and electoral officers to present their reports openly, they collated them and each local government presented its report, they were then collated and announced. Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who were thinking that they were on ground, came a distant third. So, the PDP is losing out gradually. They are losing their grip in the South West, in the core North and I believe that with time, the Eastern part of the country would jettison them and the PDP would become a party of yesteryear.

The figure of registered voters in Ekiti State was over 900,000, but the total figure of the votes was around 300,000 with your party having 182,000 votes, SDP 82,000 votes and PDP 62,000 votes, don’t you think there was voter apathy in the election?

There’s hunger, there’s insecurity in the land and people were afraid to come out, but it would not happen in 2023. The next general election would either make or break this country and the people would be ready to come out fully to vote. We know what is happening in Ekiti and Ondo axis and they even tried to have 300,000 people coming out to vote in a state, it’s still a good one. The total registered voters was less than 1,000,000 and about 300,000 people voted, it is okay. But it will improve next year because they know that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the man that can deliver the good for the country. They would want to come out to vote for the candidates of their choice and more voters would come from Ekiti State.

What would be your call to the people of voting age as we have issues with people collecting PVCs to vote and the Northerners believe that South Westerners don’t vote?

My call is for them to go and collect their PVCs and they must know that it is their power to vote. He who must come to equity must come with clean hands, equity doesn’t breed indolence. So, any person of voting age should collect his or her PVC. I have been voting since I was 18 years old and I have been taking part in politics. So, if people are blabbing on the social media, it would not work.

You want the youth to lead and you want the elders to vote for youths that they can trust, you want the women to vote for youths that they can trust. Everybody should be registered, especially now that we have a father of youths that would assist them to get to the next level, the votes of youths must count. I want to urge those who are not registered to go and register and let their votes count. Concerning the northerners who think southerners don’t vote, they would see that southerners would vote en masse for somebody they believe in and can trust, they trust Tinubu and they would vote for him in 2023.

Some people believe that the likes of Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are spent forces, and that they are sick and tired. Do you think people should have confidence in the ability of Tinubu, the presidential candidate of your party? I must tell you that Tinubu is not as old as the former president of the United States of America, Donald Trump or the current President of the same country, Joe Biden, and this is an old democracy of over 250 years. How many of their presidents were young in office, may be former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. The likes of Abraham Lincoln and others were old before they got into office. So, old wine is better. I want to tell you that the health is

He was not carried, pulled or dragged. Secondly, he was the only aspirant that campaigned round the country and he never broke down, so what kind of health challenge does he have?

When they were doing the primary election, it was two days stretch, he never dozed, slept or slumbered and he still mounted the podium to deliver his acceptance speech. What do they mean by sick, does he have terminal disease? If he operated his knee cap, does that matter, it’s normal? Are they going to Aso Rock to break rock, it’s an intellectual work, if you see people who are not healthy, you would know, he was in Lagos this week and he still went round. He has met so many people after the primary election. If he had health challenges would he meet anybody after the election. Yet, he moved round again after the exercise. He went from one state to another. During the primary election, when there was an attack on a church in Owo, Ondo State, he went there and still went back to Abuja. Tinubu is physically fit, spiritually fit, mentally fit, academically fit and socially fit. He is bold, he is competent and ready for the job. So, we don’t want any distraction, we have presented to you the best candidate for 2023.

Talking about Muslim-Muslim ticket, people feel it will work against your party based on the prevailing circumstances in the country, what is your take on this?

To me, at this crucial time, at this stage in Nigeria, the issue of Muslim-Muslim, Christian-Christian or Muslim- Christian is mere sentiments, I don’t think we have religious colouration in our constitution. We don’t have tribal colouration in our constitution also. We said the presidency should come to the South now based in our internal arrangement in the APC not because of anything. That is why we are commending Northern progressive governors for socially conceding the presidency to the South West. So Muslim-Muslim ticket has nothing to do with governance, we must look for the best candidate. We cannot afford to present someone who is not dynamic. The essence of Muslim-Christian ticket is to protect the interest of Christians, is the wife of Tinubu not a Christian?

…But she is not contesting election?

Yes, but she is a deaconess in the church. Don’t bring the issue of Christianity, Islam or tribe into it. We want the people that can do the job. American President, Joe Biden, is a Christian and his deputy is also a Christian.

Don’t you think the fears of the people could be due to the way Christians and churches are being attacked such as the Owo church attack and the killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto State?

Are you telling me that mosques have not been attacked? Mosques have been attacked several times and worshippers were killed as they were praying, we are talking about insecurity. That is where we are missing it. What is happening is insecurity.

But your party promised to deal with insecurity, economic crisis and all that in 2015, can people trust your party again?

That is the only party you can trust because we inherited the problems from the PDP that ruled for 16 years, we have just spent seven years. We have to fish out those who are causing all these problems.

Are you saying that Tinubu can handle all these challenges?

Tinubu is a politician, he was an administrator, he was not a military man. Even the Berlin Wall was settled on a conference table. If you use military approach it would boomerang. If people are agitating and you don’t call them to know their problems, they would regroup and they would attack. There was a time some people dropped their weapons, I mean the Niger Deltans. When they were bombing oil facilities, former president Umaru Musa Yar’Adua called them and t h e y dropped their weapons and they were reintegrated into the society. President Muhammadu Buhari is an incorruptible person, but we are talking of administration. You must be an administrator to handle governance very well. The man was a military man, he tried to stabilise the country, but someone like Tinubu would use other methods to solve the problem. He can use high tech to monitor them and then make sure that those who are ready are educated.

Don’t you think the country should be restructured?

Let us wait to see what someone like Tinubu would do when he gets into office. He has his own strategy and he knows what to do. He carried out some revolutionary programmes as the Governor of Lagos State. If the issue of restructuring is necessary, he would do it, if the issue of Sovereign National Conference or State Police are necessary, he would do them. If it is to decentralise governance and states would be more powerful and control their resources, he will do it. Even the National Assembly has a role to play by coming up with relevant laws. Let us wait till 2023, when Tinubu would bring his experiences administratively and politically to bear to move this country to the next level. He has the strategy to do these things.

You have been the representative of the people of Epe Constituency 1 for sometime and they still voted for you at the last primary election, what really worked for you?

What worked for me is sincerity of purpose. I did not disconnect from my people. I have been sincere with them and the only thing they could do is to reward my sincerity by returning me to the House again and again. You can’t deceive your people, if you do, they will gang up against you. But if you are doing your best, they would know and they would want you to do more. I have always made sure I represent them well

What is your view about the delegate primary as against direct primary?

It is safer, and cheaper because if it were to be direct primary, there would be more crisis. The ward primary is manageable as they would decide who represents them at the local level and state level will choose those to go to national. It is cheaper, safer and less cumbersome. It reduces maiming, killing and other vices.

What do you think President Buhari should address urgently before he leaves office in 2023?

He has addressed what he could address and if he should address anything again, the level of insecurity in the country is high. He should look at that and rejuvenate the infrastructure aspect. He has done his best, let him just leave honourably.

