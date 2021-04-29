2023 general polls to hold less than 2 years from now – INEC

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday, disclosed that the 2023 general elections would hold less than two years from now. This emerged as Yakubu disclosed plans by the nation’s electoral umpire to prosecute not only electoral offenders but also to bring their sponsors to justice.

Yukubu stated this at a public hearing held at the National Assembly, Abuja on the bill titled, “National Electoral Offences Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2021”, organised by the Senate Committee on INEC. He also expressed confidence in the National Assembly to pass the Electoral Act Amendment Bill before the 2023 general elections.

While stressing the importance of the bill to the 2023 general elections, the INEC boss said “we are confident that the National Assembly will conclude work on the legal framework in earnest. He said: “In order to do so, there should be clarity and certainty about the electoral legal framework to govern the 2023 general election. We are confident that the national assembly will do the needful and to do so in earnest.

Like this: Like Loading...