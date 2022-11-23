2023: Germany, stakeholders seek safety of journalists

Various stakeholders including the German Foundation, Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), yesterday said there was a need to ensure the safety of journalists covering the 2023 general elections in Nigeria. Resident representative of KAS, Ms. Marija Peran and other stakeholders gave the advice in Abuja at a one-day capacity workshop on ‘Fact-checking and safety of journalists during the 2023 general elections, held at the instance of KAS in collaboration with the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID). Ms. Peran observed that the German political foundation has been active in Nigeria for more than 20 years through the promotion of democracy, good governance and the rule of law form. She said: “With Nigeria in its third decade of democratic consolidation and many complex conflicts threatening to rupture the country, the Nigerian media is one of the most powerful institutions in the country. Its influence and reach should not be underestimated.”
Related Articles
Insecurity: Create a National Guard, Army overwhelmed – Akinyemi
Former Minister of External Affairs Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi has told the Federal Government to create a National Guard to tackle terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping in the country. The former Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) Director General said ex-Head of State Gen. Ibrahim Babangida did that during his administration. Akinyemi stated this yesterday at the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
APC tripartite c’ttee meeting on direct primary deadlocked
…as party waits on Buhari to take final decision A meeting of the enlarged Tripartite Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve disagreements in the ruling All Progressives (APC) on use of direct primaries for selection of candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections ended ended in deadlock yesterday. The meeting at the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Atiku, Wike to FG: $1.5bn PH refinery renovation suspicious, empty promise
…forum lauds Buhari, Sylva over repair approva Mixed reactions yesterday trailed the planned renovation of the Port Harcourt Refinery and Petrochemical Company at a whopping sum of $1.5 billion (about N600 billion), with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar objecting to it. While Atiku said the Nigerian economy could not sustain such unprofitable venture, Rivers State Governor, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)