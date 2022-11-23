2023: Germany, stakeholders seek safety of journalists

Various stakeholders including the German Foundation, Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), yesterday said there was a need to ensure the safety of journalists covering the 2023 general elections in Nigeria. Resident representative of KAS, Ms. Marija Peran and other stakeholders gave the advice in Abuja at a one-day capacity workshop on ‘Fact-checking and safety of journalists during the 2023 general elections, held at the instance of KAS in collaboration with the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID). Ms. Peran observed that the German political foundation has been active in Nigeria for more than 20 years through the promotion of democracy, good governance and the rule of law form. She said: “With Nigeria in its third decade of democratic consolidation and many complex conflicts threatening to rupture the country, the Nigerian media is one of the most powerful institutions in the country. Its influence and reach should not be underestimated.”

