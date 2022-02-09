News Top Stories

2023: Get competent individuals with vision –IBB tells PDP

Former Military President General Ibrahim Babangida has charged the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to get competent citizens; individuals with great vision and mission to salvage Nigeria, saying “our dear country is at a crossroad”.

 

He made this disclosure while reading from a speech when members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by its Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu paid him a visit at his uphill mansion in Minna.

 

It should be noted that various groups and individuals whohaveinterestinNigeria’s Presidential position from both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP have paid General Babangida a visit and made their intentions known.

 

General Babangida yesterday said that: “If we have failed to adequately managed the complexities of the competitive Party and electoral politics since independence, we now have a golden opportunity at our present  crossroads to turn in the direction of pursuing politics as a public interest project, in line with moral and statutory provisions of article 13 and article 14 of the constitution of Nigeria.”

 

The former Military President warned that: “Political offices must no longer be seen as hereditary titles or indivisible benefits; leadership positions should be occupied by competent citizens; individuals with great vision and mission to reposition, unite and develop Nigeria.

 

“Today, Nigerians have been complaining about autocrats, mediocre, ethnic champions, incompetent and visionless actors.” Giving assurances of hope, General Babangida said: “We have no choice but to make the appropriate turn to salvage our dear country that is at the crossroads.

 

“One major problem in our country is that when people complain about leadership being the problem and the solution, we often forget that the periods of Congresses and Conventions are critical to political recruitment and influences the process of leadership succession.”

 

Earlier in his remarks, the National Chairman, Senator Ayu said the PDP NWC came for wise counsel considering that the country is in turbulence and at a precipice.

 

Furthermore, he implored General Babangida not to relent in ensuring that the unity of the country which he fought so hard for is sustained.

 

