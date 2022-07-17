2023: Get your PVCs ready, Bishop Akinola urges Nigerians

Bishop Taiwo Akinola, Presbyter, Christ Global Network (CGN), has advised Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) in place and be ready to vote in the coming general elections, stating the Muslim-Muslim ticket will fail.

The General Overseer of Rhema Christian Church and Towers International with headquarters in Sango Otta in Ogun State, expressed concern at the decline of patriotism, religious and moral foundation of Nigeria which in turn have impacted negatively on its progress.

Akinola, at a briefing ahead of the “New Wine/ Fresh Fire Conference” organised by CGN decried political injustices, impunity, greed and vain pursuit going on in the nation, adding that it was not acceptable in the current political permutations to entrench denomination over the other.

He stressed that noblehearted politicians should see it as a moral duty to continue to avoid a same-faith candidature, most especially at the presidential level, adding that such could not 2023: Get your PVCs ready, Bishop Akinola urges Nigeriansbe in the best interest of Nigeria.

“I must say that we are very much relieved and highly enthused to note that quite a number of fairminded Muslims and other patriotic Nigerians have equally spoken out clearly condemning any Muslim- Muslim ticket contemplation, knowing that such could not be in the best interest of our dear country Nigeria.

And, it is a wise thing to do for all of us to commend and to emulate this gesture. “We can say it without fear of contradictions that some of those pushing this inconsiderate agenda are doing so for their selfish ends only, not because they wish their candidates or even the nation well,” stated Akinola.

He added: “To me, no patriotic Nigerian will vote for an arrangement that could spell doom for the country.

Moreover, it is even a crass assumption to think that any normal Christian will even contemplate to vote for Muslim-Muslim candidature in today’s Nigeria. “With all these, our candid advice is that all political parties should jettison all Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian permutations.

It is insensitive, immoral, unjust, grossly disrespectful to the faith of others, conspicuously suspicious, and tendentious to violence, and we pray it fails.”

