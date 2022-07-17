Faith

2023: Get your PVCs ready, Bishop Akinola urges Nigerians

Posted on Author Stories by Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

Bishop Taiwo Akinola, Presbyter, Christ Global Network (CGN), has advised Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) in place and be ready to vote in the coming general elections, stating the Muslim-Muslim ticket will fail.

 

The General Overseer of Rhema Christian Church and Towers International with headquarters in Sango Otta in Ogun State, expressed concern at the decline of patriotism, religious and moral foundation of Nigeria which in turn have impacted negatively on its progress.

 

 

Akinola, at a briefing ahead of the “New Wine/ Fresh Fire Conference” organised by CGN decried political injustices, impunity, greed and vain pursuit going on in the nation, adding that it was not acceptable in the current political permutations to entrench denomination over the other.

 

He stressed that noblehearted politicians should see it as a moral duty to continue to avoid a same-faith candidature, most especially at the presidential level, adding that such could not  2023: Get your PVCs ready, Bishop Akinola urges Nigeriansbe in the best interest of Nigeria.

“I must say that we are very much relieved and highly enthused to note that quite a number of fairminded Muslims and other patriotic Nigerians have equally spoken out clearly condemning any Muslim- Muslim ticket contemplation, knowing that such could not be in the best interest of our dear country Nigeria.

And, it is a wise thing to do for all of us to commend and to emulate this gesture. “We can say it without fear of contradictions that some of those pushing this inconsiderate agenda are doing so for their selfish ends only, not because they wish their candidates or even the nation well,” stated Akinola.

He added: “To me, no patriotic Nigerian will vote for an arrangement that could spell doom for the country.

Moreover, it is even a crass assumption to think that any normal Christian will even contemplate to vote for Muslim-Muslim candidature in today’s Nigeria. “With all these, our candid advice is that all political parties should jettison all Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian permutations.

 

It is insensitive, immoral, unjust, grossly disrespectful to the faith of others, conspicuously suspicious, and tendentious to violence, and we pray it fails.”

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Be hopeful in your tribulations, Apostle Adeyemo tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

Superior Apostle T O Adeyemo (J.P) of Cherubim and Seraphim Church International, Agbala Agbara Aladura, has charged people who are experiencing various tribulations in the country today to be hopeful, adding that God would their concerns at the appropriate time.   The cleric, who was the guest speaker at the 25th Founder’s day anniversary of […]
Faith

Pope condemns terrorism as attempt to sow division between religions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Pope Francis on Wednesday said the recent terrorist acts in Vienna and Nice are an attempt to undermine interfaith dialogue and cooperation.   During his weekly audience, Francis said increasingly cruel forms of terrorism were spreading in Europe, specifically mentioning the attacks in Austria and France, reports dpa.   The leader of the world’s 1.3 […]
Faith

Never give up the faith, your time comes

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

The visitation of God Almighty either for blessing, healing or deliverance is in turns; desperation of any kind cannot stampede God into anything but at his appointed time be does his work in the life of his people. The only thing an expectant of God’s visitation needs is persistent in faithful prayer.   This scenario […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica