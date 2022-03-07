News

2023: Get your PVCs, vote competence – Catholic bishops advise Nigerians

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), has advised all Nigerians who were eligible to vote, to ensure they get their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) ready, and vote only candidates who have shown capacity to lead and unite the country, at the forthcoming 2023 polls.

 

CBCN President, Archbishop Augustine Akubeze, who gave the advise at the opening ceremony of the first plenary of the Conference yesterday in Abuja, warned Nigerians not to allow the deceptive campaigns of politicians lure them into voting candidates who have nothing to offer.

 

He said: “We cannot run away from the fact that very often a people get the kind of Government they deserve. Yes, this is true. “The numbers of Nigerians who vote are very few. For those who do not vote, they have already voted by allowing a few to determine the future of the majority.

 

“The argument that INEC or other agents may  not make our votes count is no longer acceptable. We must exercise our right to vote and then speak to protect our vote.

 

“We call on all Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters’ Card, and get ready to vote according to their personal conviction of who is capable to lead Nigeria or the State to a better life. “Vote for those who can ensure the security of life  and property.

 

Vote for those who have shown that they have the capacity to unite us as a people.  “Vote for people who possess the capacity to make Nigeria into industrial hub for Africa. Vote for people  who can make Nigeria a land of opportunity for all. Vote for people who can make our dreams come to life. Nigerians must resist the temptation of falling into a divisive political campaign.”

 

